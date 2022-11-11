Aslan announces rescheduled 3Arena date after Christy Dignam’s health scare

The band will take to the stage next March 13 to celebrate their 40 year anniversary.

Aslan will return to the 3Arena on Saturday 13 March next year, fulfilling their promise to reschedule after frontman Christy’s heath scare.

The ban were forced to postpone original gig celebrating their 40 year anniversary last September when Christy fell ill.

Now on the mend, the band are back together for this “extra special gig” with tickets already on sale.

"We firstly want to thank you all, for your continued support and understanding,” the group said today.

"We want to apologise for our gig dates being rescheduled to 2023, but as always, we have to prioritise Christy’s health and well being.

"He has been through a tough time.

“We also want to thank you all, for your continuous well wishes and positivity you are sharing with Christy and ourselves…

“We are so looking forward to seeing you all at 3Arena for this extra special gig!"

Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster from €49.50.

Aslan will play their rescheduled gig next March.

Fans will be excited to learn that tickets purchased for the cancelled concert are valid for the new date next March too.

The gig is due to be the band’s biggest show of their career, celebrating 40 years since they formed in 1982.

Christy (62) has been battling amyloidosis, a rare blood disorder, since 2013, recently revealing he spent last summer at death’s door.

The new medication he was on gave him side effects that meant the band pulled had to pull out of their 3Arena gig at short notice.

"Aslan are dying to get back out there again,” manager Denise McCormack shared in September.

“But It was best that it happened that week and it wasn’t something that happened when we were in the 3Arena.”

The band were “devastated” to cancel the gig that was scheduled to mark their 40th anniversary but were adamant that “Christy’s health is a priority.”

In a statement announcing the cancellation, Aslan said: “Everything was going so well coming up to our 3Arena show and Christy was doing great.

"However, he has suffered a setback with his treatment, and we have now been instructed by his doctors that it is not advisable for Christy to perform this Saturday.”

“Christy, Joe, Alan and Billy are beyond devastated to have to share this news with you.

“We are working to find a new date at 3Arena, so do hold on to your tickets, as they will be fully valid for the rescheduled date.”

Christy is on his seventh round of chemo after a high stakes moment this summer where it was “life and death stuff,” the star told the Irish Sunday Mirror.

"I was kind of running out of chemos because my condition is so rare.”

"If it didn’t work I was f***ed,” the Finglas native said.