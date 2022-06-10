As the new series of Love Island kicks off we look at the romances that survived the show

Anticipation is already high as Love Island returns to our screens

The show gets fans addicted with its passionate and failed romances, double-crossing and heartache. But many couples have successfully navigated Love Island's emotional wringer with their romance intact.

Here, we look at the couples who have forged lasting relationships after first finding love on live TV.

Millie and Liam

Millie and Liam (2021)

Millie and Liam won the contest outright last year and fans' instincts about their romance were spot on - they're still an item. Just last month the two had to quash rumours they'd headed for Splitsville after Millie had headed Stateside for various endorsements and campaigns. They shared a video of themselves looking very happy together as they launched a new footwear campaign. The couple remained an item despite Liam's head being turned by blonde bombshell Lillie in Casa Amor.

Chloe and Toby

Chloe and Toby (2021)

Theirs is one of the surprise enduring romances, as Chloe and Toby were very much an on-off couple during filming in the villa. Shortly after the show ended, they moved in together. In recent weeks fans have been commenting that the normally inseparable couple have been quiet on social media. It prompted Chloe to take to TikTok and use the sound of Pixie Lott saying, "I've been dropping so many hints". Chloe captioned the video: "Me literally telling you I'm still with Toby." It emerges she has been training for ITV reality show The Games, as she's been selected as a stand-in. This week the couple were photographed together on holiday in Jamaica.

Faye and Teddy

Faye and Teddy (2021)

The couple were dubbed 'Feddy' when they stayed together following Love Island, despite some romantic drama along the way. In fact, the couple seem to have gone from strength to strength since leaving the show and have moved in together. Dog-lover Faye, who fostered dogs and is now an ambassador for Guide Dogs UK, recently revealed they've got their own dog - a golden retriever named Trista. "You give up basically all your free time to look after a guide dog. So it's like having your own dog," she said of fostering last year.

Paige and Finn

Paige and Finn (2020)

The Love Island winter 2020 winners had the public oohing and aahing when they became the first couple to seal their romance in the villa, with Finn reading romantic messages that confirmed their union. The couple have since moved in together, and in February celebrated their second anniversary at the Brit Awards. Last week Paige told how she had undergone minor surgery and was being nursed back to good health by her boyfriend. The couple have posed as an iconic Scottish statue of a couple embracing to publicise this year's show.

Luke M and Lucie

Luke M and Lucie (2020)

Last Christmas Luke and Lucie announced their engagement and revealed they had decided to make it official while on a trip to see the Northern Lights. Luke took to Instagram to share the couple's news, writing: "Mrs Mabbott to be… The Northern Lights made an appearance for the perfect moment to pop the question. A night we will never forget."

Callum and Molly

Callum and Molly (2020)

Callum and Molly didn't make it to the Love Island finals, but their ongoing romance has proven to be the real winner. The couple have since moved in together, with a smitten Callum saying he knew it was the real deal after spending lockdown with his girlfriend and her family. He's even hinted at a wedding at some point in the future. "Never say never, that's all I'm saying!" he said in an interview. "It's not on the cards yet, but who knows?" They made their romance official just two weeks after appearing on the show.

Tommy and Molly-Mae

Tommy and Molly-Mae (2019)

Irish contestant Maura Higgins made her advances, leaving Molly-Mae fearful she would be unlucky in love. But Tommy soon realised that she was "the only girl" for him. Just this month they celebrated his birthday on holidays in Hollywood, with Molly posting: "Happy born day baby! I love you!" And this week they were photographed on a romantic holiday in Dubai to celebrate her birthday. There have been rumours that the boxer and the PrettyLittleThing creative director will soon make an engagement official.

Camilla and Jamie

Camilla and Jamie (2017)

'Jamilla' is one of Love Island's great success stories, with unlucky-in-love Camilla finding her prince when he arrived a month after she entered the villa. They finished as runners-up in the show and promptly went into business and set up a home together. They got married last year and welcomed a baby girl, Nell, into the world. And just this week they shared the news of the arrival of their second child, Nora.

Jessica and Dom (2017)

They may have been first to exit the villa on the show, but this couple haven't let that stop their blossoming relationship. After being 'married' on Good Morning Britain in their swimwear, Jessica and Dom made it official with an intimate wedding in Greece. They now have a son together and are expecting their second child, a sibling to their two and a half year old.