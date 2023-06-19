Arctic Monkeys cancel Dublin gig due to singer Alex Turner’s illness

The band said they are “extremely sorry” to cancel the concert.

The Arctic Monkeys have cancelled their Dublin gig that was set to take place tomorrow at Marlay Park.

In a statement shared to social media, the band said they are “extremely sorry” to announce the cancellation and apologised for the “huge disappointment” to fans.

Frontman Alex Turner is “suffering from acute laryngitis” and has been ordered to rest by his medical team, the band said.

They added: "Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans.

"Full refunds will be credited back to the ticket purchaser’s account by Ticketmaster within the next six working days.”

The concert was set to take place tomorrow in Dublin’s Marley Park.