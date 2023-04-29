Appeal launched to raise funds for palliative care for Aslan’s Christy Dignam

Stephen Browne has so far raised over €36,000 for the artist who remains at home surrounded by family while he receives treatment for cancer

A friend and lifelong fan of Aslan lead singer Christy Dignam has set up a GoFundMe page for the singer who is currently receiving palliative care.

Dignam has a reputation for raising funds for charity himself, which was alluded to by fan Browne when describing the basis for the appeal.

Mr Browne, whose page has been given the blessing of the Dignam family, encouraged fans who had their tickets refunded from Aslan’s 40th anniversary tour, which had to be cut short because of Dignam’s illness, to donate their refunded money to help provide care for the Crazy World and This Is hitmaker.

Christy Dignam, centre, with his Aslan bandmates

Mr Browne wrote: ‘As fans of Christy and knowing the amount of charity work he has done for families and charities across Ireland, I have received numerous requests from fans who would like to donate and show support, the idea to donate their refunded ticket money to Christy and his family was mentioned a number of times.’

He also said that he has been a lifelong friend and fan of Dignam, who last performed live last summer before the tour had to end.

Mr Browne added: ‘We (The Fans) would like to take this opportunity to give back to Christy and his family, as his income has stopped since he was unable to tour due to his cancer. Christy has always been there for us, showing up to charity events and even funerals of loved ones, and now it is time for us to give back to him and his family.

‘All proceeds from this GoFundMe campaign will go directly to Christy and his family to help with expenses related to his care and other bills they may have.

‘We ask that you please keep Christy and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.’

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/christy-dignam-lets-give-back