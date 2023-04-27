Aoife Walsh opens up about ‘reality’ of raising her baby in her parents’ house

The influencer welcomed her daughter Penelope in July 2021 and raises her on her own.

Former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh has opened up about being a single mum living in her parents’ house.

Speaking on the Everymum podcast, Aoife said she believes it’s important to be transparent with her followers about the realities of parenthood instead of just showing off a picture perfect life online.

“I couldn’t put on a facade or this inspo kind of lifestyle if I tried because it’s just too hard. Life’s hard enough as it is besides trying to create this imaginary life as well online,” the 33-year-old explained.

“I live at home with my mum and dad, the house is chaos all the time, I don’t know how they put up with us.

“I just put up what is generally natural to me. I even get messages from followers and they’re like, ‘thank you for having a space on the internet where it’s not all happy happy’.

“In reality, sometimes it’s just not like that, especially for single parents. It’s difficult.”

Aoife said she “couldn’t be bothered trying to put out something that is not real” and will happily continue to share the less glamorous aspects of her life.

“I’m happy I put out my life as it is, no frills. My followers know my situation. I’m a single mom, I live at home with my mum and dad, I’ve a beautiful daughter that I’m obsessed with and I’m 33.

“It’s not necessarily where I thought I’d be or what I thought my life would look like but that’s okay, there’s nothing wrong with that.

“Do I have a roof over my head? Do I have a healthy daughter? Do I have a healthy mum and dad? Am I all good? Am I happy? Those are the things I focus on and try to portray on my social media,” she continued, adding that she’s “so grateful for everything” in her life.

“When you look at things like Instagram and social media, a lot of it does paint parenthood like you see pictures and the children are immaculate, not a snotty nose to be seen, in a beautiful dress with bows in their hair.

“Whereas right now, my little girl... she won’t wear a bow on her head for the life of me, she has snots constantly running down her face and there’s food all over her clothes, she’s in tracksuits, she won’t wear socks...”

The model admitted that her parents are her biggest support after she moved back home during pregnancy and said she “wouldn’t be able to do anything if it wasn’t for them”.

“They’re incredible. In terms of the pregnancy, I did find it really difficult. It was during Covid, it’s not like when you’re going through a breakup and you can go out with your girls, you can go on a few nights out, you can let your hair down.

“And I wasn’t able to do any of that because I couldn’t really properly meet people, it was still really high stress and high anxiety around Covid and mixing with people.

“I was already dealing with all of the changes that my pregnancy brings, changing body and everything.

“So, I was definitely very overwhelmed during that time, but I am just so thankful that I had such a good support system with my family.”