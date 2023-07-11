Aoife Walsh describes how she went from ‘fiancée to single mum overnight’

“We ended up parting ways when I was very early on in my pregnancy. I just didn’t see any of it coming. It was all a lot to deal with”

Former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh has opened up about how her life changed “overnight” after she split from her fiancé while carrying their first child.

The model welcomed a baby girl named Penelope in August 2021.

Speaking on Louise Cooney’s Open Book podcast, Aoife told of how she and her former fiancé Gary decided to start a family together after Covid interrupted their wedding plans.

But while they were waiting for their little bundle of joy to arrive, the couple ended their relationship and called off their engagement – which the Tipperary beauty said was “really difficult” for her to process.

“I was supposed to get married in July 2020, which was kind of smack bang in the middle of (the pandemic). That had been postponed due to the pandemic and then we decided to start a family.

“Thankfully, I was very lucky and got pregnant with little P, but then things just didn’t work out the way I thought they would.

Aoife Walsh

“We ended up parting ways when I was very early on in my pregnancy. I just didn’t see any of it coming. It was all a lot to deal with.

“We’re all coming off the back of severe lockdowns and then, all of a sudden, my life just completely changed out of nowhere.

“One minute I was a fiancée, so excited to plan my wedding... and all of a sudden, that was gone. But not only was it gone; I was pregnant”.

Aoife admitted that she was “terrified” at the prospect of going through a pregnancy on her own.

“Going through a breakup while pregnant was really difficult. It’s not ideal.

“Life was looking completely different. I went from fiancée to single mum overnight. It was just a lot to process at the time.

“I was so scared. I was so scared about what my life was going to look like afterwards. I had no idea what to expect. I was completely all over the place and I was terrified. I didn’t know what was going to happen next.

“I couldn’t even properly meet people... I was high risk, I was pregnant, I was living at home with mum and dad. There was so much going on and so many factors... I was trapped.”

The 33-year-old said that thinking about finally meeting and holding her daughter is what supported her through the tough period.

“I remember trying to focus on the positive and the fact that I was having Penny. I’d always wanted to be a mum.

“I was so grateful that I was able to conceive Penny pretty easily and that’s what I wanted to focus on at the time because that was such an amazing thing that was happening in my life (despite) all the chaos.

“Being pregnant and having Penny on my own - it was actually really empowering that I was able to do it by myself,” she added.