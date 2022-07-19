Aoife Walsh celebrates daughter’s 1st birthday with Peter Rabbit party
Aoife Walsh celebrated her daughter Penelope’s first birthday with a “gorgeous” party surrounded by friends and family.
The former Miss Ireland welcomed her first child last summer and made sure to mark her milestone birthday with a “pink pastel Peter Rabbit” themed bash.
The party took place inside a marquee, which was decked out with gorgeous pastel balloon baskets, a balloon arch that was paired with a rainbow banner and sign reading Penelope’s name.
A string of white tables with pink tablecloths and Peter Rabbit party ware lined the tent and faced an altar displaying sweets, cupcakes, and a stunning personalised cake.
Aoife gave her followers a glimpse at Penelope’s personalised party dress, which was handmade by Kent-based designer Sara James.
The gorgeous white and pink frock stayed true to the Peter Rabbit theme and featured a print of another Beatrix Potter character, Jemima Puddle-Duck. The birthday girl paired her bespoke dress with a sparkly gold party hat with a pink pom-pom.
Meanwhile, Aoife matched with her little girl in a white sun dress with a rose pattern and puff sleeves while her hair was tied up in a ribbon.
Aoife Walsh shares gorgeous photos from daughter Penelope's christening day
Former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh reprimanded by watchdog over bottled water Instagram post
Former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh reveals that she had placenta encapsulated after giving birth
Sharing some posts from the party, the model wrote: “One year around the sun. Happy 1st Birthday to Princess Penelope. We had such a gorgeous day surrounded by friends and family celebrating your first big milestone. We love you so much.
“Where did that year go? Happy Birthday Penny,” she added.
The proud mum announced her pregnancy last year by sharing a photograph of her cradling her bump and showing off her sonogram pics.
She wrote: "A special little secret I’ve been minding these past few months… surprise! I’m expecting a precious little baby in July and feeling so grateful for the journey ahead."
Aoife later announced that she had given birth in July and broke the news on Instagram with a sweet black and white snap of herself cradling the newborn, writing: "She's here."
Pals flocked to offer their congratulations to the Tipperary native, including Rosanna Davison who wrote: "Oh Aoife! She’s beautiful. Huge congratulations and hope you’re feeling well too xx".
Bonnie Ryan also sent her well wishes, writing: "Congratulations love."
