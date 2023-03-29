Aoibhin Garrihy shares poem tribute to ‘our baby’ as beloved dog Rubie passes away

“But you were the first, the one who taught me how to care for, and nurture, and love unconditionally.”

Aoibhin and John with Rubie after getting engaged

Aoibhin Garrihy has shared a poem in tribute to her late dog Rubie, describing her as “the one who taught ne how to love unconditionally”.

Dubliner Aoibhin shared the news of Rubie’s death on Instagram alongside the words and a series of photos of her and her family with their beloved pooch.

One of two French Mastiff dogs owned by the 35-year-old and her husband John, Rubie played an important role in the couple’s engagement as John had the words ‘will you marry me’ on her collar during the cliff-side proposal.

Aoibhin also told how Rubie was with her through her acting career’s ups and downs. The businesswoman added that she was the first addition to her and John’s family before the arrival of their second dog Reggie and the couple’s three daughters.

Aoibin with Rubie

Aoibhin wrote: “Rubie, protector, a precious gem, you were our baby, before all the mayhem.”

She described the dog as “a gentle giant from the very start” and said “you quickly stole all of our hearts.”

“On the days when I waited for the phone to ring, one look at you would make my heart sing.

And I couldn’t feel stuck or lost or down, not with a beauty like you around.”

Speaking about the day she got engaged, she wrote: “I’ll never forget that day by the cliffs, you quietly carried that special gift.”

“Pointing at you, he dropped on one knee and your collar read “Will you marry me?

“Reggie arrived, then came three, dividing our time and company.”

She added: “But you were the first, the one who taught me how to care for, and nurture, and love unconditionally.”

She finished the post writing, “Sleep well our beautiful girl.”

Aoibhin’s sisters Ailbhe and Doireann were among those to pay tribute to Rubie.

"A pain like no other She was utterly adored and she knew she was. Sleep well beautiful Rubie,” Ailbhe wrote.

Radio and TV presenter Doireann wrote: “We’ll love you forever Rubes.”

Aoibhin and John tied the knot back in 2016 and share three daughters together: Hanorah, Liobhan, and Isla.

John popped the question with the help of Rubie during a romantic stroll along the Cliffs of Moher in 2015.

The Clare businessman owns the Armada Hotel in picturesque Spanish Point while former Fair City star Aoibhin has moved into the business world and is the co-founder of wellness brand Beo.

The couple and their family live in Ennis.