Aoibhin Garrihy says ‘trouble’ daughter has the ‘devilment’ of her sister Doireann

‘Already she is driving the other two mad. She just bulldozes in and wrecks the place’

Aoibhin Garrihy says her youngest daughter has the “devilment” of her sister Doireann.

The former Fair City actress got candid about her family with the RTÉ Guide, admitting baby Isla will be “trouble” – just like Doireann.

The mum-of-three is the oldest of the Garrihy sisters, comparing troublesome Isla to RTÉ star Doireann.

"Every time I send a picture to the family WhatsApp, Doireann says, ‘There is my spirit child.’

"She is a totally jolly soul, you can see there is devilment there,” she said. I think we’ll have trouble with her; she’s not walking yet but as soon as she is off, I can just imagine.

"Already she is driving the other two mad. She just bulldozes in and wrecks the place. It was similar when we were small.

"I just wanted Doireann to exit stage left but she just always wanted to be in the thick of it. That is just younger and older siblings."

The star shares three daughters with Clare-born husband and hotelier John Burke: Hanorah (3), Líobhan (2) and eight-month-old Isla.

"The hotel is flying, and John is amazing,” she gushed.

"He is such a great Dad to the girls, and they are absolutely mad about him. I could do backflips in the door and I wouldn’t get the same reaction from them as he does.

"They adore him. I suppose we are all like that about our dads."

Aoibhin took a step back from acting in recent years, instead focusing on her new wellness company BEO.

To the RTÉ Guide, she opened up about the “guilt” she feels as a busy mum.

"That bloody Instagram audio was haunting me all summer long – the one [from psychologist Jordan Peterson] that says, ‘You have little children for four years’ and so I was like, ‘Oh God, it’s nearly over!

"So there is that guilt when you’re so busy but then at the same time, I don’t think it does them any harm to see parents who are working hard.”

The former Fair City star was a runner-up in the first series of Dancing with the Stars in 2017.

Five years later, her younger sister Doireann has been announces as the new host alongside Jennifer Zamparelli.

She is also one third of 2FM’s Breakfast show each morning, alongside Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan.

When it was announced that Doireann would be taking over from Nicky Byrne, she told sundayworld.com: “I am ecstatic to be joining the Dancing with the Stars family - the glitziest gang in town!

"This is a dream come true for me. I cannot wait to get going with the team. I never thought I’d say this but roll on the month of January!”