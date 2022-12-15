Aoibhin Garrihy says marriage to husband John has been ‘crazy’ so far

The couple tied the knot back in 2016 and share three daughters together: Hanorah (4), Liobhan (3), and 1-year-old Isla.

Aoibhin Garrihy has said that she and her husband John Burke are in the “crazy years” of marriage as they juggle their busy lives with three young children.

The couple tied the knot back in 2016 and share three daughters together: Hanorah (4), Liobhan (3), and 1-year-old Isla.

Aoibhin recently opened up about the chaos of her first few years of marriage and explained that she and John celebrated their sixth anniversary the same day she launched her poetry anthology, Every Day Is A Fresh Beginning: Meaningful Poems For Life.

“It coincided with the launch of the book so we celebrated afterwards and had dinner that evening in Dublin. Six years... it has just flown,” she told RSVP magazine.

“When you hear 60 years, which is what my nana and grandad celebrated not too long ago, six feels like only a drop in the ocean.

“We’ve done a lot in that time. John has casually climbed Mount Everest, we’ve built and developed businesses, had a family, built our dream house and moved.

“These are the crazy years. You sow the oats and then you get a chance to enjoy them when they grow in a few years’ time. I feel like we haven’t had time to properly enjoy the house. We’ve been in it two years now but it’s been all go.”

The former Fair City star shared her advice for making a relationship last as she reflected on their marriage.

“It’s the support, trust and honesty. John is my best friend and I would run everything by him before I commit to anything. He’s always there when I need him and he never lets me down.

“It’s nice having someone you know has your back, it’s so important. I have that in John.”

Aoibhin and John had been dating for five years when he popped the question during a romantic stroll along the Cliffs of Moher in 2015.

The couple wed at the four-star Armada Hotel, where John is managing director, in Spanish Point, Co Clare.