Anti-vaxxer Aisling O’Loughlin glad to see ‘shameful’ Ryan Tubridy leave Late Late Show

Former Xposé presenter Aisling O’Loughlin has celebrated Ryan Tubridy’s resignation from The Late Late Show, saying that it is an “ignominious end to Ireland’s most shameful broadcasting chapter”.

Tubridy announced earlier this month that he was stepping down from the hosting gig after 14 years.

In her latest newsletter, O’Loughlin, who now lives in France and in recent years has emerged as a conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer, said Tubridy was “never fit to host” the landmark talk show as she accused him of betraying RTÉ viewers by promoting “Covid-19 lies”.

“Tubridy has led his audience astray,” she wrote. “He has done the bidding of his paymasters, a grave betrayal to the Irish people.

“He has put those who trusted in him in harm’s way. It is no surprise he’s stepping down. Mission complete.

“The public is waking up to the horror of the gene therapy trial, to the care home culls, the use of midazolam, morphine, remdesivir and ventilators, to the Covid-19 lies and to the sustained misdirection from the mainstream media.

“There is much talk in the papers about who will replace Tubridy. No-one should replace him and this shameful chapter in Irish broadcasting."

O’Loughlin, who was previously banned from Instagram for “repeatedly sharing harmful misinformation” on the issues of vaccines and Covid-19, went on to list what she believes to be Tubridy’s worst moments as Late Late Show host, from endorsing PCR tests to “pushing fear of a mystery virus” during the height of the pandemic.

She claimed that the real reason for Tubridy’s departure was “his role in the Covid-19 scandal”, slamming the 49-year-old as a “grand ringmaster” who advocated for vaccines and social distancing.

“Ryan Tubridy is not giving a reason for his plans to step down as presenter from The Late Late Show apart from a coy, ‘when you know, you know’,” O’Loughlin continued.

“Tubridy certainly did act as the grand ringmaster to the greatest circus of all time. There’s no covering up the deadly consequences of his words and his role in the Covid-19 scandal.

“The Irish public are slowly realising they’ve been duped in the worst possible way as the excess mortality rates and ‘vaccine’ injured mount and international news seeps into our small island.

“Of course, he’s stepping down. The comments on Twitter alone show the mood has shifted dramatically.

“We are witnessing an ignominious end to Ireland’s most shameful broadcasting chapter. We must never be fooled like this ever again,” she added.