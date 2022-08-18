Anti-vaxxer Aisling O’Loughlin claims Satanists will ‘murder us’ in ‘blood sacrifice’

The former Xposé presenter spoke of her concern on her Telegram channel after watching a documentary on Satanism

Former Xposé presenter Aisling O’Loughlin has claimed that Satanists will “murder us” in a “blood sacrifice” in her latest online rant.

The anti-vaxxer spoke of her concern in a video on her Telegram channel after watching the 2022 documentary So About Satanism and The History of the Satanic Panic.

The documentary was created by conspiracy theory YouTube channel Habbening New News.

Speaking to her followers on the instant messaging platform, O’Loughlin said that Satanists want to “destroy all that is sacred to us” and called on her fans to “wake up” and pay attention to these “really bad people”.

She said: “It’s horrifying but we must know our enemy. This is what we’re up against. These are the types of people we are up against and if we don’t understand them, they’ll have their way with us.

“They’ll murder us, they’ll play with us, they’ll mock us, they’ll do away with us.

“We’re dealing with really bad people here, guys. We’re dealing with the worst of the worst and it’s time we woke up to it. It’s time we sat up and paid attention.

“We need to stop being babies and we really need to stand up and do something about it. [We need to] put on our lights and shine our light on this evil in the world and not be afraid of it. We have to do it. The time has come.”

She said that she and other Christians are “in the midst of a war” with Satanists.

“So many people have made this deal with the devil; that’s what they’ve done. God always offers redemption. He always offers a way out.

“God is love. God is forgiveness. God is beauty. God is nature. God is all the good stuff. God is sacred. We’re on this sacred planet and we must hold each other sacred, our children sacred.

“And I think if you watch that documentary... Satanism is all about destroying what is sacred. We are in the midst of a war now where they want to destroy all that is sacred to us.”

She ended her rant by saying: “Unless we wake up from our slumber and face into what we must face into, we continue to be in trouble.

“We’ve a lot of waking up to do, we’ve a lot of work to do, and we’ve a lot of studying to do. We will do it and we will get there.”