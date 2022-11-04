Anna Geary and hubby Kevin Sexton enjoy honeymoon – three years after getting married

The couple have been enjoying their time together

Anna Geary has finally managed to jet off on honeymoon with husband Kevin Sexton three years after getting married.

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2019, had initially planned to travel around America before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 disrupted their plans.

However, the Ireland's Fittest Family star said it was worth the wait as she and her partner delighted in taking in the breathtaking viewers and popular tourist spots.

Anna jets off

Writing on Instagram she declared: "Iceland snippets. The delayed honeymoon … 3 years in waiting, but worth it!"

After flying into Reykjavik together they have been visiting natural parks and waterfalls.

They have also enjoyed snowmobiling and the relaxing lagoons that she captured in a series of jaw-dropping snaps of her trip.

In one picture Anna and Kevin are seen at the Blue Lagoon while in another she is all geared up while riding a snowmobile.

Herself and her hubby are also seen in a stunning selfie together in the snow.

Anna's friends and fans, including RTE star Maia Dunphy, said: "Looks incredible!"

Leanne commented: "Absolutely amazing! Worth the wait! Enjoy every moment."

Joanne wrote: "Looks amazing. Can’t wait to hear all about it."

Katie commented: "Oh so worth it! Enjoy you guys."

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Anna recently said that she had some "much needed" dancing and laughing at her pal's wedding after she sadly lost her father Michael back in March after a short illness.

Over the May bank holiday weekend, Anna and her hubby Kevin Sexton headed to a bash at Ashley Park House in Co Tipperary.

Anna wrote: "Time in good company is good for the soul.

"Much needed dancing & laughter xxx."