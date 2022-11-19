Angela Scanlon says she was forced to leave Ireland as she ‘kept getting sacked’

The RTÉ presenter said she had to head to London as there was no work for her in Ireland when she was let go from the national broadcaster.

Angela Scanlon has confessed it was never her plan to leave Ireland to follow her presenting career, she “just kept getting sacked.”

The RTÉ star has lead a number of successful BBC shows like Your Home Made Perfect, but has now admitted she was forced abroad by lack of opportunities at home.

Meath-born Angela told RSVP Magazine that she “never really made the conscious decision to leave Ireland.

"It kind of happened accidentally.

"I certainly didn’t have a job in London when I first moved over. Now, at this stage it’s about taking the right jobs, whether they are here or in the UK.”

Angela lives in London with her husband Roy and their two daughters Ruby and Marnie.

She recently returned to Irish screens with the RTÉ chat show Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything.

"To be able to to shape a show with your own name on it on a Saturday night is the dream. It was more about it being the right job, rather than a job in Ireland if that makes sense,” she told RSVP.

“But as I say, it was never the plan to leave Ireland. I just kept getting sacked.”

She said her aim with the show is “joy” as season two continues.

“I’ve been on the other side of the couch being interviewed, and coming on to a show not knowing where the chat is going to go is quite nerve wracking, but we’re not trying to catch people out.

“It’s not Jeremy Kyle. I think it’s important to remember that the show is joyful, warm and fun.”

Last month, the presenter revealed she was sacked from presenting RTE show Getaways.

She presented the travel show from 2014 to 2016, before it was axed in 2019.

Appearing on Ireland AM, Angela told Tommy Bowe: "It was like a sliding doors moment, Tommy. I was sacked by the way I should say."

"It sounds like I packed my bags and headed for London. I didn't have a job so I left.

"I was sacked from Getaways. I mean gently, it wasn't like I did anything particularly [wrong]."

Asked why she was fired, Angela replied: "I don't know, I never got told. It was just not the right fit anymore."