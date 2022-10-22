Angela Scanlon reveals she was sacked from presenting RTE show

The TV star has since returned to the broadcaster to present her own chat show

The Ratoath native presented the travel show from 2014 to 2016, before it was inevitably axed in 2019. At the time it was reported that the star had left the broadcaster to focus on projects in London.

Tommy Bowe, Vogue Williams and Mairead Ronan were just some of the presenters who took over the role.

Appearing on Ireland AM Angela told Tommy Bowe: "It was like a sliding doors moment, Tommy. I was sacked by the way I should say."

To which he replied: "They stopped the show as soon as I started doing it."

"It sounds like I packed my bags and headed for London. I didn't have a job so I left,” Angela replied.

"I was sacked from Getaways. I mean gently, it wasn't like I did anything particularly [wrong]."

Asked why she was fired, Angela replied: "I don't know, I never got told. It was just not the right fit anymore."

Since then she has presented BBC shows Your Garden Made Perfect, Your Home Made Perfect and Robot Wars.

"I'm ten years in London and I have to remind myself of that because it feels like it's gone by in the blink of an eye,” she confessed.

"I've had a good run there. But it was a big move at the time. I dragged Roy over, we weren't married at the time. But it felt like a lot was resting on that and I felt a lot of that pressure.”

"I was like, 'I've made a statement. I'm not coming home with my tail between my legs', I worked hard and I got lucky and I had people who supported me along the way,” she continued.

"I love the fact that I can kind of do both now."

She is now back on RTE where she presents her own Saturday night talk show Angela Scanlon's Ask Me Anything, which she said is her dream gig.

"It feels like there's a lot of eyes on you and I don't think that hit me until I came home and started recording.I think I was slightly removed from it. I was like, 'This sounds like a great idea'.”

"And then suddenly you're like, 'My mam's going to watch this', you have a sense of the feedback and just how visible you are."