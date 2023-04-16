Angela Scanlon breaks silence on rumours of replacing Ryan Tubridy on Late Late

Rumours have been swirling around that a woman is set to take over the long running chat show, with Claire Byrne most recently highest on the bookies’ list of favourites.

Ask Me Anything host Angela Scanlon has revealed her thoughts on taking over from Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late.

The RTÉ and BBC presenter was chatting to followers on Instagram when someone asked if she fancied the Friday night flagship hot seat.

“Oh, fu*k no,” Angela replied.

Rumours have been swirling around that a woman is set to take over the long running chat show, with Claire Byrne most recently highest on the bookies’ list of favourites.

Angela, however, is very happy in her current role.

Ryan Tubridy

“On Ask Me Anything, we have an absolute hoot. If I did that on a Friday night, I’d be thrown out,” she said.

Ryan Tubridy has presented the Late Late for almost 14 full years, taking over from Pate Kenny in September 2009.

Explaining his decision to quit recently, he said that the time was “right” for his departure.

“I am one of those people that likes to get to the party early and leave before the lights come on,” Ryan revealed.

Mr Tubridy is expected to continue with his presenting on RTÉ radio whilst also turning his attention to writing, having previously authored a book on JFK.

Although RTÉ bosses have not yet decided on Ryan’s replacement, Claire Byrne neither confirmed nor denied whether she’s interested in the role but addressed the vacancy for the first time in an interview with the RTÉ Guide.

“I was as surprised as anyone to hear the news of Ryan's decision but when I interviewed him on the radio I could tell he was very happy with his choice and that really is the most important thing,” she said.

“He has given The Late Late Show his heart and soul for 14 years and left an incredible mark on Irish TV history.

“I am delighted that he is going to get to do all the things he loves now, and I am as excited as anyone to see what it is.

“I was taking a bit of a break from television, but I never said I would never do TV again,” Claire added.