Anchorman star Will Ferrell has been spotted dining in Dublin restaurant

“We were beyond delighted to have the brilliant actor Will Ferrell dine with us last night!!”

Hollywood star Will Ferrell has been spotted in Dublin.

The Ron Burgundy legend dined at the Hellfire steakhouse on Westmoreland Street on Tuesday night.

It has been reported that the A-lister had a three course meal and took snaps with staff as well as owner and executive chef, Roberto Rapisardi.

The eatery shared pics on social media welcoming the comedy genius to their restaurant.

“We were beyond delighted to have the brilliant actor Will Ferrell dine with us last night!!” they wrote.

“Thank you so much for joining us at Hellfire.”

Ferrell must be a footy fan as he was snapped wearing a Swedish football training top. Sweden narrowly lost out to Spain last week in the FIFA Women’s World Cup semi-final by 2-1.

Will is currently on the big screen in the new Barbie film – playing a Mattel boss.

Hellfire -‘Where Heat Meets Flavour’ – has become a firm favourite for foodies in the city since it recently opened its doors.

The restaurant’s website says “Bringing a unique style of flame-fired cooking with Ireland’s first Hornos HBE® charcoal oven and the best of locally sourced produce, our aim is to bring you the finest smoked, flamed and roasted food experience.”