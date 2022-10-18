Amy Huberman shares rare family snaps from trip to ‘mum’s old haunt’ Wexford town

The TV star made the trip to Wexford to spend time with her mum and brother Paul.

Amy Huberman got personal on Instagram yesterday, sharing rare snaps of a family outing for her mum’s birthday.

"Happy birthday to my gorgeous Ma,” Amy wrote on Instagram.

The star was a mirror image of her mum in a photo showing the pair enjoying a meal together.

“Big bro” Mark missed out on the occasion as he was “riddled,” Amy wrote with a crying emoji on her stories.

Her journey to “#SexyWexy” as she called it was a “gorgeous ramble around Wexford town Mum’s old haunt for her birthday.”

Amy Huberman on Instagram (@amy_huberman)

Amy’s dad Harold passed away earlier this year after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease, an event she said they are still reckoning with as a family.

"Mum is muddling through,” Amy told Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show. “When your setup is a certain way and your support for each other and your building blocks are in a certain way that that’s all you’ve known, and when one piece is missing I guess you lean on each other in a different way."

"It’s strange doing press at this time when you feel so emotionally raw,” she said.

"I feel like there are different stages of grief. The shock, even though we knew it was coming, and the tiredness initially. I felt like I was constantly waking up out of an anaesthetic."

Amy Huberman with her mum and brother, Paul (@amy_huberman)

The star, who is married to international rugby player Brian O’Driscoll since 2010, said she “was exhausted” and worrying about the next stage of grief.

"I worry about what's around the corner,” she said, “because I'm getting to the stage of, now I'm going to miss him.”

The actress recently released the book ‘The Day I Got Trapped in My Brain,’ a story for teens covering grief and loss.

"The past few months have been an emotional rollercoaster to say the least,” Amy tweeted, “but imagining himself up there somewhere smiling down.”