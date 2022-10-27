Amy Huberman says her kids ‘don't care' she and husband Brian O’Driscoll are famous

“For them, we are still Mum and Dad. If we are out and someone recognises us, they are a bit like 'Oh what was that?'”

Amy Huberman has said that her kids don’t care that she and husband Brian O’Driscoll are famous.

The actor and the former Ireland rugby captain tied the knot in July 2010 and share three children together: Sadie (9), Billy (7), and Ted (1).

And as they get older, their two eldest kids are becoming more aware of their parents’ celebrity status in Ireland.

However, this doesn’t faze Sadie and Billy, who only see Amy and Brian as their mum and dad.

“For them, we are still Mum and Dad. If we are out and someone recognises us, they are a bit like 'Oh what was that?'” Amy told RSVP Magazine.

The 43-year-old, who recently published her first children’s book, said that the kids "didn’t compute” that she was on TV until recently as they’re too young to watch the shows she’s starred in.

“My new book is great because, for them, it is something they are actually interested in. All the acting stuff I have done is too old for them, so they wouldn’t have seen it on TV,” she said.

She recalled one instance where Sadie was confused after seeing her onscreen in an ad for the RTÉ legal drama Striking Out.

“Years ago, I was watching The Late Late Toy Show with Sadie and an ad for Striking Out came on. She looked from the TV to me and from me to the TV.

"It was this big dramatic scene where I was saying something like, 'You don’t know what you have done to Ray, you have upset Ray.' She turned around, she didn’t ask what I was doing or what that was, she just asked, 'What happened to Ray?' That was it.

"She was a lot younger back then and me being an actor on a TV show just didn’t compute.”