Amy Huberman pays tribute to 'wonderful, wonderful dad' Harold, who died last month

'Rest In Peace Pops'

Actor and writer Amy Huberman has paid tribute to her late father Harold (84), who died last month.

Harold passed away in a nursing home in south Dublin and had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease several years earlier.

Writing for the first time about his passing, she described him as her “wonderful, wonderful dad” and accompanied the Instagram post with a picture of them together.

“Kind and generous, clever and curious, brave and bold, creative and talented, ambitious and tenacious, dapper and unique, a gentleman through and through, adventurous and free spirited, welcoming to everyone, encouraging and inspiring, always looking forward with positivity. And ever, ever so witty,” she said. “He took the big commitments in life seriously but always managed to find the fun in the small things of the everyday.

Harold Huberman

“In the face of doubt or adversity, he would always try, he would always go for it. Thank you for all the love Dad, for all the inspiration, for all the laughter.” Ms Huberman said that she was “heartbroken to say goodbye” and that she was never going to be ready for it. “Will love and miss you always, but so grateful that we were yours, and that you were ours. Rest In Peace Pops. Will treasure the memories and see you shine in the things, places and people you loved. Here’s to wonderful you. xxx.”

Ms Huberman’s late father was of Jewish descent and she added the word “Shalom”, which means “peace” in Hebrew.

She also thanked everyone for “the lovely messages of condolence, kindness and support” in the wake of his passing.

Harold, who was a fashion designer, died peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospice in Harold’s Cross, four days after marking his 84th birthday.

He left behind wife Sandra, daughter Amy and sons Mark and Paul alongside his grandchildren Sadie, Billy and Ted and his brother Alf.

He was buried at Shanganagh Cemetery in Shankhill after a Jewish funeral ceremony.

Actor Amy was very close to her father and spoke recently to Doireann Garrihy how she felt that his Parkinson’s diagnosis had “robbed” him of his time with her children.

“The one thing that has kind of affected me the most in the last few years is my dad’s illness and his ill health and again because he has been such a huge – like every parent – a huge part of my life and a real foundation of me as a person,” she said.

“He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s probably nine years ago at this stage and he’s had really bad health over the last two years, which has been really sh*t because of Covid.

“He is in full time care at the moment. I haven’t been able to see him a huge amount, but we can now but that’s been really hard.”

She took a very special trip with him to Auschwitz back in 2003 as she said her Jewish ancestry was “very important to me”.

“We did it with my dad and my cousins and my uncle and it was a pretty memorable trip and it was very special to do it together,” she said.