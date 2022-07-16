Amy Huberman opens up about grief following death of her beloved father

The 84-year-old died in May following a battle with Parkinsons disease

Amy Huberman has opened up about her grief following the death of her beloved father Harold in May.

Speaking to Ray D’Arcy on RTÉ Radio One, the actress said she was having good and bad days.

“We all really miss him,” she said of her father.

“People talk about a wave of emotion and I can definitely identify with that and it can sometimes just knock you off your feet.”

The 43-year-old said that even during his struggles with Parkinson’s disease he kept his sense of humour.

“He was always slagging, good-humoured slagging, even though he was very unhealthy, he was a hypochondriac, but he was always able to slag himself!

“Even in the hospice, he would slag the nurses in a really good-humoured way. And the amount of messages I’ve gotten in the last while from people saying ‘I looked after your dad, he was the funniest person on the ward.'”

“You’d ask my dad ‘How are you’ and he’d say to mind your own business,” she recalled.

“Any time you left the house to go anywhere he’d say ‘Bring me back a parrot.’ Even though he wasn’t well for the last number of years, he always had a smile on his face. You couldn’t get away with anything.”

Opening up, Huberman said she wasn’t ready to lose him when he died earlier this year.

“My dad was sick for so long, he was 84. But you’re never really ready to say goodbye to the people that you love,” she explained.

“Maybe it’s the denial part of grief but even in the last few days I was like ‘I think he’s going to pull through!’”

“I miss him so much,” she confessed.

“But I think he has instilled that sense of positivity and any time I do feel sad I think of him slagging me about it.”

The mother of three revealed that her youngest son Ted was a big comfort to his grandad while he was sick.

“Ted was a real lifeline for dad. It was [for everyone] bleak days and even though I had the distraction of Ted and it was so lovely to have him to look forward to, that was my daily routine, going to see dad with Ted.”

Harold Huberman passed away at a nursing home four days after his 84th birthday and had a traditional Jewish ceremony at a funeral home in Blackrock, south Dublin.