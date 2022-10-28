Amy Huberman gives insight into life without her dad in touching tribute

‘I worry about what's around the corner because I'm getting to the stage of, now I'm going to miss him.’

The star lost her dad in May at the age of 84 after a decades long journey with Parkinson’s Disease.

Amy took to Instagram yesterday to give followers an insight into her ongoing grief.

"Thinking of you today and every day,” she captioned a snap of her and the late Harold, posting red heart emojis with her message.

Amy recently told Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show that her mum and her family are still “muddling through” the loss.

Instagram / Amy Huberman

“When your setup is a certain way and your support for each other and your building blocks are in a certain way that that’s all you’ve known, and when one piece is missing I guess you lean on each other in a different way."

"It’s strange doing press at this time when you feel so emotionally raw,” she said.

"I feel like there are different stages of grief. The shock, even though we knew it was coming, and the tiredness initially. I felt like I was constantly waking up out of an anaesthetic."

The star, who is married to international rugby player Brian O’Driscoll since 2010, said she “was exhausted” and worrying about the next stage of grief.

"I worry about what's around the corner,” she said, “because I'm getting to the stage of, now I'm going to miss him.”

“People talk about a wave of emotion and I can definitely identify with that and it can sometimes just knock you off your feet,” she told Ray D’Arcy on RTÉ in July.

The 43-year-old said that even during his struggles with Parkinson’s disease her dad kept his sense of humour.

“He was always slagging, good-humoured slagging, even though he was very unhealthy, he was a hypochondriac, but he was always able to slag himself!

Even in the hospice, he would slag the nurses in a really good-humoured way. And the amount of messages I’ve gotten in the last while from people saying ‘I looked after your dad, he was the funniest person on the ward.'”

“You’d ask my dad ‘How are you’ and he’d say to mind your own business,” she recalled.

“Any time you left the house to go anywhere he’d say ‘Bring me back a parrot.’ Even though he wasn’t well for the last number of years, he always had a smile on his face. You couldn’t get away with anything.”

The actress recently released the book ‘The Day I Got Trapped in My Brain,’ a story for teens covering grief and loss.

"The past few months have been an emotional rollercoaster to say the least,” Amy tweeted about the launch, “but imagining himself up there somewhere smiling down.”