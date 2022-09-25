Amy Huberman cries laughing after Brian O’Driscoll ‘took home wrong dog’ from groomer

The rugby star was instructed to collect their dog Phoebe but accidentally arrived at their Rathmines home with someone else’s pooch instead.

Amy Huberman was left in tears of laughter this week after her husband Brian O’Driscoll brought the wrong dog home from the groomers.

The actor took to social media to tell her followers all about the hilarious mix-up, explaining that her rugby star husband was instructed to collect their dog Phoebe but accidentally arrived at their Rathmines home with someone else’s pooch instead.

She said that Brian thought the groomers had removed the pup’s “darker fluff” as she needed a “serious” trim.

“Stop it I can't. Still CRYING,” Amy wrote on Wednesday.

“Brian going to the groomers to collect the dog and… taking home the wrong dog!

“Thought perhaps she had needed a serious groom and had taken off the darker fluff. Off they skipped. I cannot! He may defo need an oil top up on the laser eye surgery…

“Thank you so our ledge (sic) groomers for being so understanding.

“And hope that other lovely dog enjoyed her 48 seconds in our gaff before going home.”

Brian left family dog Phoebe at the groomer's

Amy joked that she didn't trust her husband to pick their kids up from school anymore, saying: “Also I think I’ll collect the kids from school this week.

“Also, I’m not sure I’ll ask him to give me a lift home from the hairdressers next time in case he heads off with someone else’s wife…”

A host of friends and fans flocked to the comments section to leave a series of laughing and crying emojis after hearing about Brian’s mistake.

RTÉ 2fm host Doireann Garrihy wrote that she was “on the floor” laughing at the tale while camogie player and broadcaster Anna Geary said she “nearly fell off the chair reading this”.

Actor Susie Amy added: “I wonder what Phoebe thought when she saw Brian heading out the door with imposter dog tucked under his arm…”

While comedian Jarlath Regan joked: “Some sort of new level has been unlocked.”