Amanda Byram tells of ‘horrendous’ week as son rushed to hospital

Amanda Byram has said she had a “stressful” week after her son was rushed to hospital.

The TV presenter brought tot Phoenix Blaze Byram Okines, who is approaching his first birthday, to A&E after noticing that he was struggling to breathe.

Phoenix was diagnosed with bronchiolitis and Amanda took to her Instagram stories to tell her followers about the “absolutely horrendous” ordeal.

Sharing a photo of her baby’s head, she wrote: “What a week. My little monkey is now on the road to recovery from bronchiolitis (had no idea that was even a thing).

“Lots of stressful mama moments, a trip to A&E listening to him breathing with difficulty. Thankfully my sister (mum of four) was on hand to talk me through a lot of it, what a totally horrendous feeling when your baba is unwell.

“Sending love to all parents out there whose little ones are sick.”

Shortly after Phoenix was born, the 49-year-old opened up about the difficulties of breastfeeding in a candid Instagram post.

She explained that she wanted to share her experience to help others who may be struggling with the same issue.

“My nipples have gone to war and it’s tough in the trenches,” she said.

“You’d think after millions of years of evolution, breastfeeding would be easy. Maybe for some it is but I’ve found it to be really fiddly. So many differing techniques to learn and heaps of pressure to get it right.

“It’s like doing the Strictly final where both of you are still learning to dance. Only difference is on Strictly when you get it wrong they don’t tweak your nipples raw until you want to scream and cry at 4am!!!

“I wanted to write this post for any other mamas out there going through the same thing. I wasn’t prepared for this, and so much pressure is put on us to get it right off the bat.

“So please know you’re not alone, I’m with you in those painful night feeds, and I feel your cracked nipple pain, endless hot baths, and swollen, bruised Montgomery’s.

“Five weeks in and we are finally turning a corner… still tender and some days are better than others and Phoenix is gaining lots of weight, is happy and healthy which is my driving force... I hope I can keep going because when we get it right it is the most special feeling.

“Remember, however you feed, your baby needs YOU to be happy, that’s all that really matters in the end. Everyone’s journey is different and is equally special.”