Alexandra Burke shares rare snap of baby with Irish footballer Darren Randolph

Alexandra Burke has shared a rare snap of her baby who she parents with Irish footballer Darren Randolph.

The couple welcomed their first child together in July, but has never shared the baby’s name or gender.

The former X-Factor winner took to Instagram where she posed beside a massive Christmas tree with her baby in a pram.

Thanking Mamas and Papas for her new buggy, the 34-year-old smiled for the camera in a casual outfit of black leggings, a black and white jumper and a trendy pair of Chanel runners.

Alexandra Burke

She previously opened up about why she hasn't revealed her baby’s name or gender.

Appearing on Loose Women, she became emotional as she told hosts Ruth Langford, Janet Street-Porter, Katie Piper, and Jane Moore: “I just want to protect the baby.

“I come from X Factor, and it’s a public show. I’m very grateful for the platform. It’s made me who I am today.”

“But in the process of me being who I am, I asked for all this [fame], but my family never,” she continued.

“The impact on them is hard because you can’t keep their privacy. I want to protect the baby as much as I can.”

The 34-year-old wiped tears from her eyes as she continued: “It’s really that they never asked for it. I asked for it.

“So I want to protect the baby as much as I can and let the baby make its own decision.

“I don’t want to hurt anyone in the process of who I am and the life I have chosen.”

“My mum would say I’m making the right choice,” she added.