Alexandra Burke and Irish footballer Darren Randolph expecting second child

“Feeling special and loved.”

The X Factor star is looking forward to having another baby with Darren Randolph.

Former Ireland international Darren Randolph and X factor singer Alexandra Burke have revealed they are expecting their second child eight months after the couple’s first arrival.

Alexandra took to Instagram on Tuesday morning and wrote: “We are so excited to do this all again.”

The 34-year-old ‘Bad Boys’ hit maker and her 35-year-old shot stopper “hubby” welcomed their first little one last July and chose not to reveal the name or gender of the baby.

The superstar affectionately calls her first baba ‘Grape’ and previously wrote about her love for her baby on Mother's Day alongside a cute picture.

“My first Mother’s Day as your mama… Feeling very blessed. Can’t thank the hubby enough for making me feel so special and loved,” she wrote.

Ms Burke also affectionately described how motherhood has changed her life.

'My little baby Grape - thank you for making me a better person. For making me the best version of myself and showing up in ways I thought I never could… I am so lucky to be your mum.'

Her happy announcement comes after Alexandra spoke about the challenges of being in a relationship with a footballer.

She said she only sees Darren twice a week after the goalkeeper joined Bournemouth in January from London side, West Ham.

'My partner just moved away to Bournemouth bless him, so he isn't really here. It makes things really tricky for me, but we make it work.

The West End star said that while its 'tricky' with Darren living and working away, she's learned to 'adapt' and becoming a mum for the first-time last year has shown her just how 'amazing' women are.

The X Factor star is looking forward to having another baby with Darren Randolph.

“Whether it's about children or your life in general, women just adapt. No shade to men, I think men are great… but women, oh my God, we make milk for crying out loud!'

It wasn't long before friends and fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their happy news.

AJ Odudu wrote: "WOW!!!!," alongside red heart emojis.

"Omg! Congratulations babes," gushed Vicky Pattison.

While JLS singer and fellow X factor star Oritsé Williams added: "Congrats Al".