Alexandra Burke and Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph throw 'special' baby shower
Alexandra Burke and Darren Randolph have shared some sweet photos from their baby shower.
The X Factor star and the Ireland goalkeeper are getting ready to welcome their first child together and decided to mark the occasion with their friends and family.
The couple coordinated their white outfits on the day, with Alexandra opting for a white one-shoulder gown that showed off her baby bump.
Her hair was sculpted into a high ponytail to focus all the attention on her glowing face.
Meanwhile, Darren kept things simple in a tan-coloured t-shirt with a pair of white ripped skinny jeans and matching kicks.
He accessorised with a silver chain around his neck and a matching bracelet while he kept his smart watch on display on the other wrist.
Sharing some stunning snaps from the “special” shower on Instagram last week, the pair wrote: “So much love in one room for our little grape.
“Our baby shower this weekend was so special. We are still smiling just thinking about it.
“Our baby doesn’t know how loved they’ll be. We can’t wait to meet you little one… It won’t be long now! #Nesting”
And in another post, Darren and Alexandra thanked their loved ones for making the bash so special.
“Wish we could do this all again," the parents-to-be wrote in a joint Instagram post.
“Here are some of our nearest and dearest who helped make the day so special (we wish Instagram would let us upload more than 10 pictures) #babyshower #celebration”
The pair announced that they were expecting a baby together back in February.
The singer posted a video to her Instagram page of Darren kissing her growing bump while they were out for a walk with their two dogs.
She captioned the video “Due June 2022.”
Romance rumours began to simmer back in October 2020, but Darren and Alexandra only officially confirmed their relationship last July.
