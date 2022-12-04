Alan Hughes shares peek into Dublin home as he decorates for Christmas

The Ireland AM host took to Instagram to share his ‘perfect Sunday’ as he set up his decorations with husband Karl Broderick

Alan Hughes took to Instagram to share his Christmas decorations. Instagram / @alanhughestv

Karl Broderick and Alan Hughes have been together since 1993. Photo: Tony Gavin

Alan Hughes has given fans a peek into his Dublin home as he gets ready for Christmas.

The Ireland AM host took to Instagram to share his “perfect Sunday” as he set up his decorations with husband Karl Broderick.

Alan said it was the “first time ever [his] Christmas decorations [were] up in November.”

The back-drop to his festive evening was “Home Alone on the TV,” making it a “perfect Sunday.”

Alan Hughes took to Instagram to share his Christmas decorations. Instagram / @alanhughestv

The presenter showed off his cosy Christmas set-up, from the blue lights and warm candlelight surrounding the fireplace to the stunning wreaths on the dining table.

He finally gave fans some festive inspiration with his Christmas tree covered in lights and poinsettia flowers.

Underneath, some red gift boxes surround the base of the tree.

Alan Hughes gave fans a tour of his festive house set-up. Instagram / @alanhughestv

His glowing fire made followers a bit envious as the video showed the twinkling tree.

"Very cosy indeed, well done,” one fan glowed.

“Absolutely beautiful Alan, I may book you for your spectacular arrangements stunning,” another said.

Alan Hughes' festive home.

“Stunning, sensational, stylish, and sooooo luxurious,” another gushed.

Alan and husband Karl are particular fans of the festive season, with both involved in Christmas pantos.

Karl has written and produced Snow White & Sammy and Buffy that is on stage in The National Stadium Dublin this year.

Alan Hughes' festive home. Instagram / @alanhughestv

Much loved RTÉ star Marty Morrissey will bring his exuberant personality into frame as The Magic Mirror.

Alan is set to star alongside Marty as ‘Sammy Sausages.’

Guests at a recent charity lunch were surprised with an impromptu karaoke performance by Alan.

Alan joined singer Steve Mangan for a rendition of ‘Sweet Caroline’, which got guests such as Lorraine Keane, Miriam Ahern, Gerald Kean and Joan Palmer on their feet.

Over 120 guests gathered at a Christmas lunch in Dublin’s Hampton hotel and raised over €20,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Alan, who was joined at the event by his husband Karl Broderick, said he was honoured to take part.

“During break in rehearsals for Snow White I was delighted to attend the Make-A-Wish Christmas lunch and help out with the auction, and give the crowd a karaoke favourite of Sweet Caroline,” Alan told sundayworld.com.