Alan Hughes’ hubby’s panto feud back on with Oliver Callan after online rant

Karl hints at ‘karma’ for Oliver’s RTÉ gig

SHOWBIZ figures Karl Broderick and Oliver Callan’s feud appears to have flared up again this week after an online rant by Karl, the husband of TV star Alan Hughes.

Neither Karl nor Oliver would last night comment on pantomime producer and songwriter Karl’s perceived broadside on social media against comedian and presenter Callan.

Co Monaghan native Oliver (42) is favourite to get the RTÉ Radio 1 slot vacated by Ryan Tubridy, with Callan filling-in in recent weeks for the dumped star.

But Karl appears to be hoping Oliver does not get the nod by RTÉ bosses and is praying for “karma”.

“I cannot believe that someone who did an injustice, can find himself winning out. Here goes,” explains Karl on Instagram.

“A few years ago a media person came out as gay quite late in life.

“An RTÉ gay guy who was my friend, asked me to meet this newly out guy and befriend him as he was so unsure of his newly out gay existence.

“I met him, and his boyfriend, and I was my usual friendly self. To be honest I’d never heard of this guy before, and anyways that didn’t matter to me, as I was doing my friend a favour, and understood this guy’s situation.”

Comedian and presenter Oliver Callan

Karl adds that the star in question had a show in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre and he and his friend were invited along and accepted.

“Over the next few months I found myself in this guy’s company as I empathised with his situation,” he recalls.

“I felt I was helping him to be okay with being an ‘Out’ public person. Then one day, it was my wedding anniversary and I posted on Facebook about how I had expected a backlash when I first announced our wedding; but it was the huge swell of support from the public that made me actually realise I could have the wedding I wanted, and not slink away and do it quietly.”

He was stunned at the reaction from the star he had befriended.

“To my confusion, this guy then posted a nasty comment under my post saying something like, “oh I’m glad u waited for approval”,” he notes.

“I felt he didn’t quite understand where I was coming from; and I was only telling my true story. Then he went further & wrote about it in his column in a newspaper. I was phoned by my friend Eamonn; who had read the article, and he knew it would hurt me. Over the next few days I was contacted by many journalists, who wanted to give me the right to reply; but I was raised to not enter into such spats.

“But eventually my hubby, in an off-the-cuff remark, said to a journalist, ‘Oh he’s just a silly old queen’”.

The remarks from Ireland Am star Alan seemed to stir things up.

“Then this guy used his column to comment on my hubby’s appearance, saying something like ‘he looks like he’s been pickled in formaldehyde’.”

Oliver did a few years ago refer in his tabloid column about Alan appearing exactly that way.

Karl then adds: “But what came next, I really can’t forgive him for – he mentioned my panto, and called it unfunny..yet he’d never been to see it.

“Fast forward a few years and he approaches me in the Bord Gais Theatre to apologise and say it was no big deal.

“I refused his handshake. This is the truth and I’ve never spoken, or posted about it until now. KARMA.”

After several comments of support Karl seems to give an even bigger loaded clue as to who he’s referring to when he posts “#RTE@RTEOne#karma#ireland#gay#honesty”.

He tells another supporter “hopefully karma works this time”.

Alan and Karl, who married in 2011 and have been together for 29 years, are celebrating their 25th anniversary in panto this year, when they will stage in Dublin’s National; Stadium ‘Sammy Buffy and the Beanstalk’.

While Karl produces the panto show he is also a talented songwriter, working with the likes of Olly Murs as well as penning Ireland’s Eurovision entry in 2005 ‘Love?’ for Joe and Donna McCaul.

Oliver first rose to fame as a satirist on Nob Nation and has since penned a newspaper column, as well as presenting TV and radio shows.

The star married his partner of 11 years, John Lannin, at Castle Leslie in Co. Monaghan last Halloween.