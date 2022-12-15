Al Porter tells fans ‘you have no idea what this means to me” as stand-up shows sell out

‘Thanks a million to everyone, I can’t wait to see you all soon!’

Comedian Al Porter has told fans “you have no idea what this means to me” after his first stand-up shows in five years sold out in one hour.

New dates have been added at his hometown theatre, the Civic, in Dublin’s Tallaght after tickets for Porter’s how - the autobiographical A Work In Progress – were snapped up by eager punters.

The former Blind Date host thanked everyone who bought tickets, saying: “They sold out within the hour. I can’t tell you how much that means to me. So excited to have a laugh with you all.”

He added: “The main stage at The Civic is sold out now too.

“Thanks a million to everyone, I can’t wait to see you all soon!”

He is currently playing local gigs and charity events with comedians such as Eric Lalor and David McSavage.

The Work In Progress show is the story of Al’s life and legacy since his world changed.

It’s described as: “Al starting over. He’s 29, living at home and going out on the road again to follow his dreams. God loves a trier.

“Off-stage, he’s older and wise. On stage, he’s just older. Al’s ready and waiting in the wings to be funnier than ever before.

“Join him as he road tests new material at his first gigs in half a decade. Will it work? It’s worth a shot No frills, no gimmicks - just Al.”

Last month fans reacted in delight to as Al announced that he is making a return to performing with a series of gigs lined up.

The funnyman (29) had made a surprise reappearance in his native Tallaght earlier in the month, some five years on from stepping back from all public appearances.

He performed for a few minutes at a charity gig in his local pub in Tallaght, The Dragon Inn, where he apparently “went down a storm with the audience”.

He then revealed that he is going back out on the road in a new Facebook post where Al announced he will do a series of gigs, marking his stage return.

The former Blind Date host said: “A good few people have asked if I’m doing any gigs, I am!”

He said he was “excited” to do some “short spots of new material” in The Laughter Lounge in Dublin, Citylimits in Cork, Roisin Dubh Comedy, The Hot Spot Music Club, Dalkey Comedy Club and Kavanaghs Pub in Portlaoise.

He added that he will be announcing more gigs in the future.

Fans greeted the news with a series of supportive messages, including one that reads: “Great to see you back out on the scene again. Can't wait to see you back where u belong pal.”

Another added: “Fantastic that you are back doing what you love. Good luck Al Porter.”

One other person said that it was: “Good to get back gigging again Al well done.”

Another declared:” Onwards and upwards Al, best of luck.”

It comes after Al shared his joy at returning to the stage earlier this month when he did his first charity gig in his local to raise money for HOPE – Suicide Prevention Drop In Centre Tallaght.

He unexpectedly joined a number of entertainers including Mary Byrne who took to the stage on the night and helped raise some €3,000 for the local charity.

“It wasn’t a pre-planned thing at all but Al got up for a few minutes and did a bit of stand-up and then helped organisers hand out a few of the prizes. It was a big surprise for those in the audience,” a close source told Independent.ie.

“By all accounts, he went down a storm with the audience. He did it in Tallaght, it’s his local pub after all and these are his people. He got a great reaction to it.”

Wearing one of his trademark suits, Porter cut a lean figure as he performed on the night and looked in good form as he poses for pictures with attendees at the event.

Musician Chris Keeley told The Echo newspaper how they were “delighted to get him on the line-up”.

“The place was lit up and delighted to see him back doing what he does best. It was like he never left.”

Porter indicated his intention to move into a new chapter with his life after breaking his silence last July in a lengthy social media post.

He said how he would “like to make people laugh again” and resurrect his career.

He quit his high-profile radio slot with Today FM in November 2017 amid a furore over unproven allegations made on social media and has declined to publicly comment ever since.

Writing about that difficult time in his life, the stand-up comedian said that he is a “long-time sober” and living a quiet existence in his parents’ house in Tallaght.

He said that about five years ago he “kind of disappeared” and his life changed beyond all recognition.

Porter said after a series of tweets making allegations against him were made in 2017, he took the issues in his personal life very seriously and decided to walk away from all his work commitments.

“From the age of 19 my life had been a runaway train, I had been burning the candle at both ends, leaving me overwhelmed and unable to cope,” he said.

“At the time all I wanted to do was go home to my family, but I couldn’t even do that as the media were outside my mam and dad’s house. In the space of 48 hours, it felt like I’d lost everything.”

As for his future plans, he said on his website that he is now “fit and healthy and a long-time sober” and indicated he would like to return to his comedy career.

“Now, I’d like to make people laugh again. Every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future. Mine starts now,” he said.