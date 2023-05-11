Al Porter makes triumphant return to Vicar Street, six years after his life ‘fell apart’

Comedian Al Porter has announced a triumphant return to Vicar Street, six years after his life “fell apart”.

Updating fans on his Facebook page, the Tallaght star announced that his new stand up tour is coming to the iconic Dublin venue with tickets going on sale on Tuesday, May 16.

“As I say on stage, you don’t move on from the past, you move on with it and the lessons you learn,” he has written. “That’s the perspective this show comes from. It’s a privilege to get this chance and I don’t take it for granted.”

This is a reference to the events of 2016, when he was accused of various acts of sexual misconduct, including one at St Patrick’s University Hospital.

However, two subsequent investigations ultimately found no evidence of sexual assault.

Gardai also investigated an sexual assault allegation made by a male in his late teens in 2016. But in November 2019, it emerged that no charges were to be brought against the comic.

“After six years away, Al steps back into the spotlight with his most personal show to date, an upfront and upbeat take on his journey to here,” a show description reads.

“Picking up the pieces of his life, Al has put himself back together as someone not quite the same as before. That rare spark is still there, but there’s also a new humility and vulnerability.

"Like old friends catching up, Al gets us up to date on all his relationships — with family, alcohol, his partner of seven years, and even God — with a fresh perspective and big laughs.”

It notes that six years ago, at 24 years-of-age, Al was Ireland’s brightest new star, selling out theatres around Ireland and the UK.

He had become the youngest headliner in Vicar Street’s history at 21 and his award-winning stand up was receiving rave reviews from critics, he had his own TV and radio shows and big plans in motion for the USA, before it “all fell apart”.

Al wrote in 2022 how he “had to listen and grow up and make changes” having been “hugely immature…inconsiderate…a mess, oblivious, obnoxious…an idiot” and having let a lot of people down.”

But now he is back and in his “most personal show ever” he tells it, “from the heart, an upbeat and an upfront look at my journey to here”.

“But it’s funny, like live therapy with jokes,” he wrote in an earlier post. “And I’ve done five years of therapy, so I’ve no mortgage but I do have insight.

“I went from on the telly to on the dole, and now I’m a sober Sally. I’ve turned 30 living in my Mam’s, and I’ve a posh boyfriend but I’m still broke.”

Al promises a “big catch up with big laughs and a really fun night out. I hit rock bottom, learned a lot and made big changes. I’m excited to show you.”

Last month he revealed how performing his first theatre gig in five years in his hometown was “incredible” but nerve-wracking.

The Tallaght man took to the stage at the Civic Theatre for a “homecoming gig” as part of his autobiographical A Work In Progress tour.

Taking to social media, he wrote: “Thank you everyone that came to the show. The energy in the room was incredible. This was the first and only theatre gig of my work in progress tour, with the added excitement and pressure of being a kind of homecoming gig. I hope you all enjoyed it as much as I did.

“Thank you to fellow Tallaght man Joe Dowlin, who was a great support act and to the theatre and its staff for looking after everyone!”

The Work In Progress show is the story of Al’s life and legacy after he was cleared of being a sex pest.