Aisling O’Loughlin claims RTE weather report refers to ‘chemtrails’

The white trails left behind by airplanes as they cross the sky mostly consist of water and are called contrails or vapour trails.

Anti-vaxxer turned arch conspiracy theorist, Aisling O’Loughlin, has jumped on a tweet relating to an RTE weather report on “contrails” that some people suspect relates to “chemtrails”.

The tweet that has been widely shared features a clip of RTE weather presenter Joanna Donnelly explaining the appearance of “contrails” in the sky.

She says: “There's a little bit of a haze on the sun at times, that means when the sky goes from blue to white. So that's what we call hazy sunshine, that's cirrus cloud.

“That's up at about 25,000 feet, around where the jet airplanes are flying and that's how you get those little contrails in the sky, breaking up the blue sky there.”

The tweeter of the post wrote: “RTE now giving us lessons on ‘contrails’. Too many people noticing now.”

Aisling, a former TV presenter herself, retweeted the tweet, adding: “Odd. Now weather forecaster presenters are incorporating 'contrails' into their spiel. BBC have started too. They know we know. They give us a nicely packaged explanation. Carry on as normal. Nothing to see here.”

The suspected existence of “chemtrails” appears to surge every summer as the sky becomes brighter with more sun and less cloud.

However, a growing number of people believe they are evidence of malign forces that are spraying the population with dangerous chemicals - so-called chemtrails.

As the BBC reported last year, this is for purposes that are “neither entirely clear nor consistent”.

“A surge in conspiratorial thinking following the Covid pandemic along with the summer travel season and clear skies mean the once obscure chemtrails theory is now being promoted by major influencers,” the BBC noted.

“The idea that governments or shadowy forces are routinely spraying the planet with chemicals from scheduled passenger flights took hold in the 1990s.

“Initially, believers claimed sprays containing a toxic metal, barium, were being used to either pacify or reduce populations.”

The report adds that in recent years, followers have expanded their accusations, claiming the contrails are being used to spread Covid-19, distribute vaccines, initiate "mind control", reduce the population or vaguely promote a "new world order".

This is a belief system that former Xposé presenter O’Loughlin would subscribe to, as she has recently ranted about Covid-19 and anti-vaccination conspiracies while also proclaiming the existence of “Satanists”

Only last month she released a video disputing that the earth is round.

The Clare woman, who now lives in France, made a number of bizarre statements about people who live in the southern hemisphere, lakes and insects.

“I lived down under, I can’t even say it anymore – ‘down under,’’ O’Loughlin revealed on her Telegram.

She believes people should question gravity and know about the presence of strange mystics.

“When I put up anything about flat earth, people say you’re going to make us look bad, you’re going to make us look crazy.

“What will the neighbours say? Oh, I’m letting the side down. I’m just representing myself here.

“I lived down under – under – I can’t even say it anymore, in Australia, and I remember flying. Do you think I was flying ‘under’ and then I was walking upside down?

“Why do we believe absurdities? As long as they – the dark ones, the occultists, think we believe nonsense, they can keep pushing nonsense in our direction,” O’Loughlin said.

The former style and entertainment host has some strange thoughts regarding small animals and water.

“I mean what’s more crazy? We’re on some spinning rock and walking upside down in Australia?

“Thinking all the water is held in place by gravity but then there’s little fruit flies flying around the place?

“When I’m standing beside a very still lake, I’m like we’re not spinning, we’re not moving are we?” the former presenter added.

Aisling failed to mention anything about the presence of eclipses on Earth or the small amount of lift required to overcome gravity when coupled with minute weight.

During a lunar eclipse, earth passes between the sun and the moon, allowing Earth to cast its shadow on the moon.

That shadow is always a circle, no matter where a person stands on the planet, no matter the timing of the eclipse.

The only way to always cast a circular shadow is if the thing casting the shadow — in this case, planet earth — is a globe.

In the mid-20th century, humans began launching satellites into space that would help determine the exact circumference of the Earth: 40,030 km.

Over 2,000 years ago, an Ancient Greek came up with nearly the exact same figure using just his brain and some wood.

Greek mathematician, Eratosthenes, planted a stick in the ground in the city of Alexandria and waited to see if a shadow would be cast at noon. It measured seven degrees.

Eratosthenes heard that in Syene, a city south of Alexandria, no vertical shadows were cast at noon on the summer solstice. The sun was directly overhead.

If the sun's rays came in at the same angle at the same time of day, and a stick in Alexandria was casting a shadow while a stick in Syene did not, it meant the Earth's surface is curved.

Since the difference in shadow length is seven degrees between Alexandria and Syene, that meant the two cities are seven degrees apart on Earth's 360-degrees surface.

Eratosthenes hired a man to pace the distance between the two cities and learned they were 800 kilometres apart.

He then used simple proportions to find the Earth's circumference — 7.2 degrees is 1/50 of 360 degrees, so 800 times 50 equals 40,000 kilometres.

And just like that, he found the circumference of our entire planet with just a stick and basic maths.