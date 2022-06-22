Aisling Bea appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live in dressing gown after airline loses luggage

“I wasn’t sure you’d notice but now we have to address it…” she joked

Irish comedy star Aisling Bea made the best of a bad situation when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in a dressing gown.

The 38-year-old appeared on the American late-night chat show on Tuesday to promote her hit Hulu TV show This Way Up.

Sharing a snap of the unique television attire, she took to Instagram captioning a post: “Lst my luggage, kept my baggage.”

“This is a look you can achieve at home by…deciding to just give up.”

“The House Jacket” dress bespoke design for @jimmykimmellive,” she continued.

Captioning another snap of her outfit she shared: “'BA lost my luggage but luckily I was able to fashion an outfit for @jimmykimmellive from some items in the hotel,” she announced in the caption.”

Aisling paired a white Sunset Marquis hotel-branded dressing gown with matching slippers, gold earrings, a gold bangle and rings.

The show’s host Sean Hayes quizzed the Kildare woman about her outfit choice.

“I wasn’t sure you’d notice but now we have to address it…” she joked.

“What is going on?” Hayes asked.

“They lost my luggage on the way here from London… the bags are just gone.”

“I was travelling for 22 hours and just… the thoughts of having to find something [to wear], and the hotel had this free dress just lying in the bathroom.”

“The shoes, I wasn’t quite sure if I should go white with white, because I’m not getting married,” she added.

When asked what she would like to say to the person who has her luggage she said: “Please, please, just bring her home to me. We miss you, we love you and don’t look in the back pocket… we want you to come home.”