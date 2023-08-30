Aimee Connolly shares snap from Dublin wedding after stunning ceremony in France

The Sculpted by Aimee founder and her new husband John Greene tied the knot at the luxurious Château de Varennes earlier this month.

Makeup artist and businesswoman Aimee Connolly has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at her stunning French wedding.

The Sculpted by Aimee founder and her new husband John Greene tied the knot at the luxurious Château de Varennes in the Burgundy region of France earlier this month.

In an Instagram Q&A about all things wedding, Aimee revealed that the couple initially wed at home in Ireland at a “low key” ceremony as it made the legal side of things much easier.

She shared a photo of herself beaming beside her other half after legally saying “I do” in Dublin and wrote: “We did the legal part here because France was proving too tricky.

“We kept the day low key though as we didn’t want to take away from our ceremony in France.”

Aimee wore a white summer dress and a matching blazer on the day, which she paired with silver heels and oversized sunglasses.

Aimee Connolly and her husband John on their Dublin wedding day

Her hair was perfectly curled in effortless waves as she held a single white rose – the same flower she later used for her bouquet at her French dream wedding.

The Dubliner also shared some details about her special day, telling her followers that she wore a royal wedding gown by Ukrainian designer Eva Lendel.

The glossy gown featured a strapless bodice with an elegant falbala and detachable train, which Aimee removed after the ceremony.

“I made a subtle change before the dancing where I lost the train and added a belt. It was v fast as I wanted to get back to the action,” she wrote, posting some before and after photos of the dress.

Aimee Connolly's wedding speech

Reflecting on her day, Aimee said that she was delighted that she got to do a speech at dinner but said there was one thing she would do differently if she were to relive it.

“Each to their own but I was never not going to speak on my wedding day and I’m happy I did even though I was quite nervous. We had six speeches – myself, Mum, my maid of honour, John’s dad, John, and his best man.

“We honestly had a ball and I wouldn’t change anything! If I was to do anything differently it would be to get in my dress a bit sooner to have more time before we had to leave. Literally time just vanished! But that’s just a small thing when I think back.

“We just had the best few days ever. All because our friends and family made it so fun. We’re both so happy thinking back on it.”