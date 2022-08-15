Ailbhe Garrihy reveals she’s expecting her second child
Ailbhe Garrihy has announced that she is pregnant and she shared the news in an intimate social media post.
Ms Garrihy and her husband Ruaidhri Hehir welcomed their first child, a boy named Sean, back in 2020.
Over the weekend, the marketing expert shared a picture of a happy Sean, sitting on a bed alongside three photos of her sonogram.
Ms Garrihy shared the news with her 96,000 Instagram followers. Alongside the joyous pic, she added the caption: “Hands up if you’re gonna be a big brother.
"Feeling beyond lucky to be expecting baby no.2 in early 2023".
Ms Garrihy’s friends and family rushed to congratulate the couple and Sean.
Her sister, the 2fm presenter Doireann Garrihy, wrote: "If baby no.2 is anything like Seanie Seán, 2023 will be the best year yet".
While her older sister Aoibhin said: “We’re all with you, Seán".
Ailbhe is the General Manager of Dublin Bay Cruises and she married Ruaidhri in Doolin, Co Clare, in 2019.
Other people who congratulated the couple online included TV presenter Sile Seoige who wrote: “Huge congrats to you all!"
Meanwhile, Anna Daly wrote: "Wonderful news Ailbhe - huge congrats to you all".
