Adam King and Saoirse Ruane step out for Toy Show The Musical premiere
The brand-new show has finally hit the stage for the festive season and will run in the capital until New Year’s Eve.
The opening night of Toy Show The Musical was a star-studded affair as a host of familiar faces stepped out in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Wednesday evening.
Taking to the red carpet on Wednesday night to launch the spectacle was none other than 2020 Toy Show favourite, Adam King from Cork, while fellow 2020 toy tester Saoirse Ruane and her sister Farrah Rose were also present.
And 2021 Toy Show star Jackson Kieran rocked up to support his older brother Callum (otherwise known as DJ Callum) who made his stage debut at Toy Show The Musical.
Country music star Daniel O'Donnell was photographed with his grandkids, Archie and Olivia, while RTÉ’s Ray D'Arcy stepped out with his son Tom as colleague Kathryn Thomas brought her daughter Ellie along.
GAA legend Davy Fitzgerald and his wife Sarah O’Loughlin also waltzed the red carpet at the Convention Centre, as did Maia Dunphy and her son Tom.
Inspired by the Late Late Toy Show, the new musical tells the story of 12-year-old Nell, who is determined to recreate her mam’s favourite Toy Show night traditions but struggles to get her family on board.
When disaster strikes, Nell and her friends must band together to save the night and make sure the Toy Show goes ahead as planned.
The brainchild of RTÉ producers Jane Murphy and Katherine Drohan, Toy Show The Musical is directed by Séimí Campbell.
Ceola Dunne from Co Meath, Clare Keely from Co Armagh, and Doireann McNally from Dundalk were cast as Nell after a nationwide search.
Bridgerton and Derry Girls star Jamie Beamish is taking on the role of Nell’s dad, joined by Fair City star Clare Barrett as “Mam” and Emmerdale actor Anna Healy as “Nana.”
The musical is set to run until December 31 at The Auditorium, Convention Centre, Dublin with tickets priced at €25.
