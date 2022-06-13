Adam King and Ryan Tubridy finally share ‘real hug’ at Ireland game

The pair were reunited at the Ireland vs Scotland game in Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Saturday where they finally swapped a “virtual huge” for an actual embrace.

Adam and Ryan reunited at the Ireland vs Scotland game over the weekend (Photo: Twitter)

The pair were reunited at the Ireland vs Scotland game in Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Saturday where they finally swapped a “virtual huge” for an actual embrace.

Adam’s father David shared some photos of the pair enjoying a sweet encounter on Twitter, writing: “Look who we met at the @AVIVAStadium @FAIreland game! And after 2 years and all the lockdowns - finally - a real hug. What a lovely moment.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Tubridy also shared a snap of the “golden moment” on his Instagram account.

He said: “As Adam's Dad said, this hug was over two years, five Late Late Show appearances and a great friendship in the making. A golden moment."

Tubs also posted a photo of him with King family to his Instagram Stories, writing: "I found our lucky charms!

"My dear friend, Adam King and family."

Speaking on The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ this morning, the presenter said it was an “emotional" moment.

"The two of us had our first ever hug, it was very emotional, very beautiful and a very kind moment. David took the picture and it’s gorgeous, so that was lovely,” he said.

The 7-year-old stole the hearts of the nation when he appeared as a toy tester on the Late Late Toy Show in 2020.

As the country was under strict Covid-19 restrictions at the time, the young Cork boy held up his “virtual hug” - a picture of a heart that read “a hug for you” - as he could not physically hug the presenter.

The Killeagh lad, who was born with brittle bone condition osteogenesis imperfecta type 2, was recently honoured with Pride of Cork award for his incredible charity work.

Adam’s "virtual hug” was turned into a card which raised over €266,000 for Cork University Hospital Charity and Temple Street Children's University Hospital Health Foundation.

Organisers of the Pride of Cork award ceremony shared their reasons why Adam had been chosen for the special recognition, with a spokesperson saying: “His lovely, warm personality that captured the hearts of the nation.

“Adam King is one of those very special little boys who has an amazing story of courage, determination and passion for making other people smile.

“Adam is truly deserving of A Pride of Cork Award so that we can all say a huge thank you to him for everything he has done in this past year in particular and pass on to him all the Virtual Hugs in the world for a fulfilling life that we know he has ahead of him.”