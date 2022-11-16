Adam King among beloved Toy Show stars set to join musical cast

Toy Show The Musical! is set to open in December, telling the story of a little girl and her family and they prepare for the festive TV tradition.

Toy Show favourites who captured the hearts of the nation when they were guests on the programme are now joining the cast of the musical.

Toy Show The Musical! is set to open in December, telling the story of a little girl and her family and they prepare for the festive TV tradition.

Adam King, a beloved guest on the Toy Show in 2020, who gifted Ryan with an adorable handmade ‘Hug for You’ heart, is now set to perform.

Joining Adam is Noah Rafferty who impressed U2’s Edge with his rendition of Rock is the Best Medicine two years ago.

DJ Calum will be on stage for the musical too, known for delighting Toy Show viewers when he spun the decks with the assistance of his little brother Jackson last year.

Alex Hughes, who performed the Star Wars theme on the bagpipes for the 2017 show, will be rounding up the cast of fan favourites who made waves on the Toy Show.

The musical has been receiving rave reviews ahead of opening at the Convention Centre in Dublin next month.

"A genuine tearjerker,” said Buzz.ie, “will likely not see a single dry eye in the house.”

Inspired by the Late Late Toy Show, the new musical tells the story of what it’s like to watch the show every year.

Jamie Beamish of Bridgerton, Derry Girls and Billy The Kid fame will take on the role of “Dad,” the father of lead character Nell.

The actor played Ciaran in the hit comedy Derry Girls and Lord Nigel Berbrooke in the first season of Netflix’s Bridgerton.

He is joined by Fair City star Clare Barrett as “Mam” and Emmerdale actor Anna Healy as “Nana.”

It is the brainchild of two RTÉ producers and is directed by Séimí Campbell, currently directing another musical starring Gary Barlow.

"Toy Show the Musical celebrates one of our nation’s most loved traditions,” he told RTÉ.

"We have this wonderful opportunity to take many families into the theatre for the first time, and with that comes a responsibility to show them the unequivocal power of theatre - of sitting in a room together with strangers but leaving with some form of shared experience. That connectivity is exactly what Toy Show encapsulates."

The musical is set to run from December 10 at The Auditorium, Convention Centre, Dublin with tickets priced at €25.