Adam Clayton opens up about how he abused alcohol to cope with ‘melancholy’

“I would have days where it was very hard to do anything.”

Cool bassist and Malahide man, U2’s Adam Clayton, is gearing up for his band’s historic American shows next month but has taken time to reveal the dangers of alcohol and depression to radio listeners.

U2 play their first gigs in front of an audience in four years when they undertake a 25-night residency in Las Vegas with U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At the Sphere, but Adam spoke this week on the Ray D’Arcy show about struggling with sadness.

"There were a lot of good years in my life, but the secret was that I was incredibly unhappy and unable to deal with it and accept it,” Adam said.

The musician dealt with his “melancholy” by self-medicating with alcohol but he says this is not the way forward for people dealing with mental health issues.

"I thought alcohol was the way forward and that it would solve all my problems but in the end, of course, it didn’t so I eventually went into treatment and turned things around.

Adam Clayton finds comfort from being close to nature. Photo: Maud Gibney

"At the time, not many musicians were talking about that. Eric Clapton was very public about his recovery, and he was a support to me and was an example.

"Many people have crashed and burned through alcohol or other addictions and it plays into mental health issues.

"For me it always came from a melancholy and a low-level depression, and I know people suffer from very extreme forms of depression where they can’t get out of bed.

"I would have days where it was very hard to do anything. If I was working I could make myself do things and I could get over it but if I wasn’t working it was hard to get motivated. For me I had to find good coping mechanisms. Everyone has to find their own way but seeking help is the first step,” Adam added.

U2’s drummer, Larry Mullen, will not be performing at their Vegas shows as he is recovering from back surgery and Bram van den Berg of Dutch band Krezip will be behind the kit.

Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr and Bono of U2 perform on stage. Photo: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

"The whole band and the audience are going to be very sad and miss Larry," Adam said.

"But I think he’s doing what Larry does and that’s taking his health very responsibly and he wants to come back, he wants to be able to have a long career and continue his drumming so he’s taking care of those injuries.

"He's very much behind the idea of us going on stage with Bram. I’m sure for Larry it’s a difficult moment to know that your band are going on stage and you’re not with them but sometimes life deals these things and there was a time a few years ago when Bono couldn’t perform with us, so Bruce Springsteen stepped in which was quite a strange one and Chris Martin did a turn as well.

"It does happen in the life of bands and there was certainly a concert I missed a long time ago as well.

"Larry realises that he has to get his health back together again, but Bram has bravely taken the seat and he’s really put in the hours learning the tunes and I think it’s going to be a pretty fearsome band hitting the stage in Las Vegas," Adam concluded.