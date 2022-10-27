Actress Florence Pugh reveals she would ‘love’ to move to Ireland

‘There’s a reason why we’ve come back smiling, and it’s because of this place and its people.’

Florence Pugh on the red carpet at the Irish premiere screening of THE WONDER at the Light House Cinema in Smithfield, Dublin.

Florence Pugh has hinted that filming her new movie The Wonder won’t be her last visit to Ireland.

The star told the red carpet in Dublin last night that she would “love” to move to “idyllic” Ireland.

Pugh was attending the premiere of her new film set in the Irish midlands in the 1800s at The Lighthouse in Smithfield.

The rising star plays an English nanny sent to observe a young girl who refuses to eat but miraculously remains healthy – causing the small town to become a tourist spot for pilgrims.

Stepping onto the red carpet in an all-white ensemble of a flowing skirt and cropped top, Pugh went Old Hollywood for her hair and make-up.

A big fan of Ireland, the star didn't rule out re-locating.

"There’s a reason why we’ve come back smiling, and it’s because of this place and its people,” the English actress said.

The 26-year-old marked her arrival in Dublin yesterday with a snap of a round of pints.

Posting the pic to her Instagram story, she captioned the three half-consumed pints of Guinness with “’Ello, ‘ello Dublin.”

The film was shot in Wicklow last year, and Florence admitted that she’d consider moving to Ireland after her time filming here.

“Ireland, honestly, I was thinking about moving there. I absolutely loved living there,” she said.

"The people are - there's nothing like their hospitality. I truly, truly enjoyed every second of it."

The Wonder hits Irish cinemas on November 2 and will be globally available to stream on Netflix from 16 November.

Pugh became a big name celebrity this year following the release of the hotly anticipated and heavily talked about Don’t Worry Darling.

Online drama followed the film everywhere, from alleged affairs between director Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles to rumoured rifts between Styles and co-star Chris Pine and a famed falling out between Wilde and Pugh.

All of the stars denied the drama, but that didn't stop social media from running with it.