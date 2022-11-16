Actor Emmett J. Scanlan and wife Claire Cooper welcome baby girl

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, are also parents to two-year-old son, Ocean-Torin.

Irish actor Emmett J. Scanlan and his wife Claire Cooper have welcomed their second child together.

The Peaky Blinders and Kin star announced that he had become a father once again with a sweet Instagram post of his newborn baby girl, who they named Fiáin-Luna.

The adorable photo shows his daughter grasping his finger, which he captioned: “3 days ago we met her…. #ScanClan”.

“Welcome home,” he added as he reshared the post to his Instagram story.

Fans and famous faces flocked to the comments section to gush over Emmett and Claire’s latest arrival, with his Hollyoaks co-star Bronagh Waugh writing: “HUGE congratulations!!!! Big BIG love to you & @claire_e_cooper”

And fellow Hollyaoks alum Kieron Richardson said: “Amazing news️. Congratulations to you all and welcome to the world.”

Sharon Horgan added: “Oh ma gosh. Congrats xxx”

And pal Kieran Bew chimed in: “Congratulations you lovely lot can’t wait to meet her x”

On Wednesday morning, Emmett posted another photo of him leaving the hospital with a sleeping Fiáin in a car seat, which he captioned with her name and date of birth, 12 November 2022.

Eagle-eyed fans inspected the background of the snap and deduced that the father-daughter duo were at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, just outside Liverpool.

Claire also shared a photo on her Instagram account, which showed her cuddling their "little blessing” in the hospital bed.

“Family complete,” she began. “Welcoming our little blessing… Fiáin-Luna Scanlan. Irish Gaelic pronounced ‘fee-awn’ which means ‘wild’ our very own wild moon has joined the family & we couldn’t be happier.”

She added: “She’s here... We waited a long time for you little one”.

Emmett revealed that he was set to become a dad again back in June when he posted a picture of a pregnant Claire and their son in a field over the summer.

“Incoming… #ScanClan”, the Dubliner wrote at the time.

The pair met when Emmett joined the cast of Hollyoaks in 2010, and they became a couple soon after.

They tied the knot back at a New York wedding in 2015 surrounded by their family and friends.