Actor Andrew Scott poses with drag queen Davina Devine in Dublin gay bar

The Irish actor, who hails from Dublin, is a BAFTA award-winning star who played Jim Moriarty in the hit BBC show Sherlock

Actor Andrew Scott has been spotted at famous Dublin gay bar The George, where he posed alongside resident drag queen Davina Devine.

Taking to Instagram, the Petty Little Things podcast presenter shared the snap, captioned: “Lovely meeting Andrew Scott at Thirsty Thursday, ya never know who ya’d run into.”

Responding, RTE 2FM star Conor Behan said: “The idea that he heard me dj is killing me ahaha.”

Meanwhile Fair City actor Rodrigo Ternevoy added: “I love him.”

“He was adorable, so sweet. And handsome,” Davina replied.

He also starred as The Priest in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s comedy-drama Fleabag.

Scott studied drama at Trinity College Dublin before moving to London to pursue his career at age 22.