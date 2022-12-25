A Year in the Mac Life: Conor McGregor’s weirdest moments in 2022

Conor McGregor was truly the gift that kept on giving in 2022.

Conor McGregor was truly the gift that kept on giving in 2022 with his barrage of bizarre social media content.

From fantastic feuds and fighting talk to unusual videos involving ice-creams, we’ve taken a look at a year in the Mac Life and rounded up some of McGregor’s most questionable moments over the past 12 months.

McGregor’s ‘fursona’

McGregor kicked off the year on an unusual note by dressing up in a €2,400 wolf jacket with an animal head and prompting fans to ask the same question: is he a furry?

A furry can be described as an enthusiast for anthropomorphic animals who typically dresses up in costumes inspired by ‘fursonas’ and engages in online communities.

Many speculated that the Dubliner had joined the subculture when he shared a carousel of photos wearing the expensive wolf accessories with the vague caption: “Don’t expect the wolf to graze with sheep, Dolce and Gabbana”.

“Didn't know you were into dressing as a furry,” one fan commented with another replying: “Furry confirmation.”

However, others appear more confused than anything else with one fan asking: “Are you intoxicated? While another inquired: “Conor man, what’s going on?"

Bellowing in bed with a Brunch

McGregor left fans scratching their heads in February when he shared a clip of himself giggling in bed while eating a Brunch ice-cream.

The bizarre video shows the MMA star hysterically laughing as he loudly chomped away on the late-night snack following an evening of drinking at his pub, The Black Forge Inn in Crumlin.

The Dubliner could not hold back his laughter as he filmed himself just days after swearing off alcohol ahead of his UFC return.

The Hasbulla feud

2022 saw McGregor clash with a host of famous faces, but his rivalry with the 99cm-tall Russian “influencer” Hasbulla Magomedov was by far the most unexpected.

The Notorious caused uproar on social media when he declared that he’d love to “boot that little gimp Hasbulla over a goal post.”

“How much to get him on the volley? I'm gonna make it my mission to score a 3 pointer with him one day, hon the gaa,” he wrote in a series of now-deleted tweets.

Hasbulla, who is friends with one of McGregor’s enemies, Khabib Nurmagomedov, has since been signed to the UFC and threatened to “cause some problems” for the Irishman if he crosses paths with him.

“Yeah, I saw all of his Tweets of me. But, he is not my opponent, he can just talk. He’s not liked a fighter for me, I don’t respect him as a fighter,” the 20-year-old told the Full Send podcast.

“And if I meet him I will cause some problems for him. I don’t know yet [what he will do]. But I will definitely do something.”

The “I smell poo” Khabib tweet

Speaking of Khabib, McGregor’s recent 4am Twitter jab against the Russian fighter in which he stated “I smell poo” couldn’t be left off the list.

The pair have regularly exchanged insults in recent months but this taunt was easily the most entertaining.

“Peek a boo number 2 or I smell poo,” he wrote, adding: “You absolute bottler. Your da gonna open hand slap you when you meet again.

“You are not free yet. Free is being able to stay in the mountains of Dagestan with your family. Instead you are in hotel rooms. Your kids and wife home alone. Wake up.”

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of the pair in the Octagon when McGregor was choked out by Khabib during their 2018 fight.

Shadow boxing in budgie smugglers and rapping in the Dominican Republic

Conor was in the Dominican Republic to film the new Road House remake

McGregor raised eyebrows when he showed off his physique in a shadow boxing video, where he sparred in budgie smugglers in the Dominican Republic.

The MMA star held the camera up to his fiancée Dee Devlin’s engagement ring before she took over the reins and filmed him flexing in a pair of tiny shorts.

The same day, he graced his Instagram feed with a shaky clip of him singing Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg’s hit song Still D.R.E. as he hung out of a car and rapped along in the Dominican Republic.

“Off to the gym again, yeah. I can’t stop,” he says in the short video, where he also flashes his €720 Gucci trainers and a pre-workout shake.

The Dubliner captioned the post: “The Mac in The Dominican Republic #TheDR #Today #RightMotherfuckinNOW”

McGregor’s Velociraptor legs

Earlier this month, McGregor compared himself to a dinosaur while showing off his ‘Tour de France’ calves in a onesie.

In an entertaining yet baffling series of tweets, he posted a photo standing on the balls of his feet as he boasted: “My standing foot and toe grip on the earth while up on the ball of my foot, is now that of a Velociraptor.”

He added: “I can run full throttle like this Le Tour de France calves. Control, balance, stability, power.”

Afterwards, he shared a mind-boggling image of his legs superimposed onto a Velociraptor’s head and body. Normal stuff.

The threatening ape video

Some fans found McGregor's ape video "scary"

One of McGregor’s strangest social media escapades to date is undoubtedly his “unsettling” grunting ape video.

The father-of-three posted a clip of himself in November using a terrifying monkey filter as he growled into the camera.

“I told you I’d be back. Wake wakey,” he said in a funny voice before chuckling menacingly.

Some fans described the post as “pure entertainment” while others mused that McGregor had “officially lost it” at the time.

McGregor howls at the moon

Conor McGrgeor shouts at the full moon in new video

An Instagram post in October saw McGregor turn full werewolf as he howled at the full moon while hanging out of a car window.

Clearly impressed at the full moon in the sky, he shared his delight with his followers, exclaiming ‘look at this for a fu**ing moon, yeah” and cheering while filming the spectacle from inside the car.

The caption read: “The moon at dawn. Wow.”