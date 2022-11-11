2FM star Tracy Clifford reveals her hopes to be a mother and how Covid spoiled her wedding plans

Tracy and her fiance Mark had to postpone their wedding due to the Covid lockdowns but are hopeful of having their big day soon.

BUBBLY Tracy Clifford admits her biological clock is ticking and vows to give her friends and family a big day out for her wedding.

But she is no rush, having already cancelled her nuptials several times during the pandemic.

Tracy (41) recently moved into a new house in Dublin that she bought with her fiancé Mark and they are due to marry next year, having had their wedding postponed by the lockdowns.

“We’ve kicked it down the road and cancelling a wedding is far more stressful than planning a wedding,” she says.

“We cancelled it a couple of time during Covid and then I just said ‘whatever’. So my dress is hanging up in mam’s. Mark’s suit is upstairs.

“We just have to get our s**t together, because all our friends and family say, ‘come on, we want a party’. But we’ll get to it soon.”

And she acknowledges her biological clock is ticking.

“I think I’d be blessed with kids,” she admits.

“I think it’s a very personal journey for everybody. We are on a journey and hopefully one day we’ll be blessed. We have a golden retriever dog right now, Harry, and he’s a lot of work.”

Tracy also opened up about how she had an enormous benign tumour removed from her kidney 13 years ago.

Tracy and her fiance Mark had to postpone their wedding due to the Covid lockdowns but are hopeful of having their big day soon.

“I was in pain for about 12 years. I thought it was endometriosis. You always think it’s the worst of the worst,” she recalls.

“It turned out I had a tumour growing on my kidney. It wasn’t cancerous. It was just the size of a football.

“It would kind of flare up every six months. Every six weeks I’d be in pain.

“It was a crazy time, all through my twenties. I used think it was my period, or endo.”

The tumour erupted in 2009 and she was rushed to hospital.

“I remember my doctor saying, ‘you’re a medical phenomenon’,” she recalls.

“I had to get a lump removed and then they also discovered I only had one kidney, one which never separated. The moment they took that out, I’ve never had any pain since.”

The popular star admits her heart went out to her fellow 2FM DJs the Two Johnnies after they became embroiled in a sexism row which almost led to their new show being axed before it began.

The Tipperary funnymen apologised after they featured a piece on one of their podcasts about car stickers, many of which crudely referred to women, with one saying ‘Tyres are like women, no good unless they are squealing”’. ‘

“They didn’t say that, that was a car sticker,” Tracy insists to the Sunday World.

“It was nothing to do with them. If someone has a sticker like that on their car they’re probably not people I want to hang out with, and I know the Two Johnnies definitely didn’t have that sticker on their car and they were slagging off the person who had it.”

Tracy with her golden retriever Harry

Tracy adds that while she didn’t hear the full podcast herself, she feels they got a raw deal.

“Obviously they were quoting people and they were quoting listeners, so I think people didn’t fully listen to the podcast when they were commenting on it and criticising it,” she says.

“I don’t think many fully listened to the podcast, because the guys were slagging off those sexist comments and they were giving out about it.”

She adds: “They’re good guys and I felt so sorry for them at the time, because they were just starting their new show on 2FM. I remember when I was starting out on 2FM, you’re so nervous, you don’t need anything like that.”

Tracy’s afternoon show immediately precedes the one hosted by the Two Johnnies and this is the first time she has spoken about the controversy.

She believes people can be too politically correct, but agrees with the ‘be kind’ attitude.

“If someone said to me ‘you can say this’ or ‘you can’t say that’, I look at the reasons why and if I feel I have offended somebody or hurt someone’s feelings I would never partake in it. I am open to be educated if I ever do anything wrong,” she says.

Tracy herself has met the Two Johnnies and she’s full of praise for them

“They are gorgeous guys, gas craic,” she maintains.

“They are honestly the nicest guys, so funny and it’s just like chatting to your mates.

“I think that’s why they’re so successful, because they’ll just talk about everyday things and make everyone laugh. I think they’re great.”

Last Monday night saw Clifford presenting her first major TV show, when she hosted The Ultimate Irish Playlist on RTE One.

“All the 2FM presenters got together and we threw in loads of songs,” explains Tracy, who reveals her own favourite act is U2.

“Then we whittled them down to the most popular song, I’d say from over the last 40 to 50 years. Everyone would like something in the list and more than 100,000 people voted and it really reflected the songs of Ireland.

Zombie by The Cranberries beat Fairytale of New York into top spot while Thin Lizzy’s The Boys Are Back In Town took third place.

Other notable songs to make the top 10 included Mark McCabe’s Maniac 2000, Aslan’s Crazy World, Sinead O’Connor’s Nothing Compares 2 U, The Saw Doctors’ N17 and U2’s Where the Streets Have No Name.

Tracy confirms she would love to do more TV presenting. “I think it’s so amazing that here I am, early forties in this new decade, and I’m presenting a TV show for the first time and think ‘that’s mad but brilliant’ and I think it’s absolutely amazing,” she beams.

“I look at Tess Daly and she’s in her fifties and she’s presenting Strictly. So I don’t really have a timeline. There’s loads of time to do the s**t you want to do.

“If you’d asked me that question a couple of years I would have said ‘radio is my thing, I want to perfect radio’. But working with ShinAWil and what I do for the Ultimate Playlist — I absolutely loved it. I don’t know whether it’s the radio training, the autocue or the big shiny floors or watching all the amazing producers doing their thing with the cameramen and everything, I just loved it.

“I felt really comfortable and I felt really calm, which I didn’t expect to be like at all. I expected [to be like] ‘oh this is all new.’

“I have loads to learn but I always feel like I have to be into the thing. Even music quiz shows, I’d be totally up for doing something like that.”