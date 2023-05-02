2FM presenters to get their own RTÉ prank show series

“The three of them are over the moon that they are being given such a long run with a brand new series”

Donncha, Doireann and Carl will be on telly later this year

A trio of 2FM presenters have got the green light for a new TV series after they scored a ratings success at Christmas with their hidden camera prank show.

Doireann Garrihy, Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan have been given the go-ahead by RTÉ bosses for a lengthy series of The Full Irish.

“It’s due to be filmed over several weeks throughout the summer and screened in the late autumn/early winter,” reveals an insider.

“The three of them are over the moon that they are being given such a long run with a brand new series.

“The show that was screened on Christmas Eve was seen as a pilot but went down so well with viewers and bosses it has been commissioned for a major series.”

Carl (33), who has just announced he and his wife Aisling are to become proud parents to a second child, is celebrating a bumper year, as in March he was crowned winner of Dancing With The Stars.

Doireann (30) also has lots to celebrate this year. In January she replaced Nicky Byrne to co-present Dancing With The Stars with Jennifer Zamparelli.

She is also going steady since late last year with comedian Mark Meighan, whom she met in 2FM through his cousin.

Talented Doireann also hosts her own podcast series and last month hosted live shows around the country.

Donncha (44) won a Grand Slam rugby title with Ireland and the father-of-four is also a mentor on Ireland’s Fittest Family.

The trio have been hosting the 2FM Breakfast Show since May 2021 and have become firm friends.

In one sketch in their debut hidden camera prank show last Christmas, Doireann was a shopkeeper while Carl was dressed as an old woman.

The pair rewarded Carl as the one millionth customer with a cheque for €500,000 and an accompanying marching band.

In another sketch, Carl posed as a postman but also doubled up as a wedding photographer when Donncha came out with a coffin from the wrong building.

Their antics met with online acclaim from viewers.

“Can we make this a regular show? My fiancé and I have had an absolute SCREAM watching #TheFullIrish — warmly welcomed laughs during a tough Christmas. Bravo DDC, you played a blinder,” wrote Kelly.

Donncha recently told RSVP magazine the trio had some problems blending in.

“Being recognised was half the problem and people recognised our voices as well,” he said.

“Even if we were wearing disguises, they knew what we sounded like. It was certainly a lot of fun though.

“I was nervous though because I had a horrible feeling that the days of people being wound up or being embarrassed in front of people were gone.

“But there is something in the Irish nature that loves people being wound up and, more importantly, being wound up themselves.”

Comedian PJ Gallagher previously scored major success in a prank show for RTÉ with his Naked Camera series from 2005 to 2007.