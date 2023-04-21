2FM Breakfast show host Carl Mullan and his wife Aisling expecting second child

Dancing with the Stars winner to become a daddy again this summer.

RTE dancing champion Carl Mullan and his wife Aisling are expecting their second child together.

The 2FM Breakfast host shared the happy news on Instagram alongside a picture of their labrador, Angie, with their baby scans.

The pair welcomed their first child, Daibhí, in August 2021.

Carl took to social media to explain the joy that is coming into their lives over the next 6 months.

Angie and baby scan

"A bit of news friends…in the midst of all the madness of the last few months, we felt we needed a little more of it just for the craic.

"We’ve a new little brother/sister on the way for Daibhí and Angie this summer," the presenter said.

While competing on Dancing with the Stars, the Dubliner held down a full time show on 2fm while his wife Ais took care of their son Daibhí and managed life at home, including house renovations.

Carl was full of praise for his wife.

"So you know how I said Ais was absolutely incredible the whole way through dancing with the stars?

"Holding down a full time job, keeping the house running and generally just looking after the entire family?

Carl and dance partner Emily Barker

"Well she was doing it all whilst expecting as well. I couldn’t be prouder or more grateful to her.

"Becoming a parent alongside Ais has been the absolute adventure of a lifetime, and I’m so excited to get to do it all over again."

Carl and Ais welcomed baby Daibhí back in August 2021. Carl was on air on 2fm when he had to rush into the hospital for the birth.

Announcing the news at the time, he said: "Welcome to the world Daibhí Mullan, it's pretty great here, you're going to love it," he wrote.

Thank you everyone for all the lovely messages checking in on us over the last couple of weeks. We've just been loving every second of our new life as a family and trying to taking it all in."