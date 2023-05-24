2 Johnnies star lifts lid on romance with Limerick influencer after catfish drama

Johnny B, whose real name is Johnny O’Brien, found love with the influencer last summer.

Podcaster Johnny B has given fans a rare glimpse into his relationship with Shauna Lindsay.

The 2 Johnnies star, whose real name is Johnny O’Brien, found love with the influencer last summer.

The couple have remained quite tight-lipped about their relationship, but Johnny opened up about how he and Shauna like to spend their time together on a recent episode of The 2 Johnnies podcast.

“We go on weekends away; last night we went for dinner just the two of us. Absolutely no need, we could have cooked at home. It was nice though, I got into it,” he shared.

“I’m so half-deaf, I love sitting beside her. Like the Last Supper, all sitting on the one side of the table.

“If we go somewhere real fancy, we’re really far apart, I can’t hear her. I have one bad ear from the drummer.”

Johnny and Shauna started dating just months after Johnny went public with his chaotic catfishing experience, which became known as the ‘GAA catfish’ saga.

Rumours of his romance with the Limerick lady began to spark last summer after fans put two and two together when the pair shared similar photos from a trip to Rome.

But while Johnny declined to comment about his new belle at the time, an insider told Goss.ie that things were “going really well” between the pair but admitted Johnny was keeping his cards close to his chest after the catfish fiasco.

“After getting catfished, Johnny B was obviously much more cautious about girls trying to contact him on social media, he didn’t seem interested in dating anyone.”

“Then he got close to Shauna and has been taking things slow but things are going really well between them.”

Months later, Johnny went public with their relationship and shared a sweet snap of him and Shauna on New Year’s Eve.

“2022 what a year. Thanks for having the craic with us. The best year of my life, it’s the cracks that let the light in. Podcast, radio, TV, friends and family,” he captioned the post.