2 Johnnies star Johnny O’Brien shares snap with influencer girlfriend
The pair began dating during the summer
2 Johnnies star Johnny O’Brien has shared an adorable snap with his influencer girlfriend Shauna Lindsay.
The 2FM presenter took to Instagram to share some of his favourite memories from 2022.
His carousel of snaps included a photo of himself and Shauna as they enjoyed a hike.
“2022 what a year. Thanks for having the craic with us. The best year of my life, it’s the cracks that let the light in. Podcast, radio, TV, friends and family,” he captioned the post.
The couple revealed their romance in August after they enjoyed a holiday together in Rome, Italy.
The 27-year-old model previously dated Rugby star Conor Murray for a number of months in 2016.
Meanwhile, for Johnny O’Brien, his relationship with Shauna is his first in the public eye.
Last year he dated a woman he met through Instagram and admitted he had high hopes for their relationship.
