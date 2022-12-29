10 celebrities with shocking family secrets including murder, spies, and hitmen

The secret back stories of some of the world’s biggest stars reads like a blockbuster film script

Bono and his brother Norman pictured with their father Bob. Photo: Colin Keegan

You think you know someone and then it turns out their sister is actually their mother or they have a secret family.

The secret back stories of some of the world’s biggest stars reads like a Hollywood blockbuster. Murder, drugs, prostitution and illegitimate children are all just part of being an A-Lister these days, it seems.

We are all too aware of Robert Downey Jr’stroubles with alcohol and drugs, but we just found out that it was his drug addict dad that got him hooked.

Robert Downey Jr attends the Iron Man 3 photocall (Photo by Mike Marsland/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

This week it was revealed that the world’s highest paid actor was forced into a world of drugs and alcohol at the age of six and was shockingly hooked just two years later.

The revelation seems like the plot of a sick and twisted drama but it is just the latest outrageous reality that a lot of stars hid for years. Here we take a look at the biggest, darkest secrets that were revealed years after the stars became world famous.

Jack Nicholson PA Photo: Myung Jung Kim. — © PA

Jack Nicholson’s sister was actually his mum

Prepare to set your face to stun. Jack Nicholson was raised by who he thought were his parents. He had a 17-year-old sister named June when he was born. Everything seems fine so far.

But his life went full EastEnders when his ‘parents’ passed away and June revealed she is actually Jack’s mum. His parents were actually his grandparents.

They kept it secret because of the stigma associated with June’s underage pregnancy.

Bono and his brother Norman pictured with their father Bob. Photo: Colin Keegan

Bono has a secret brother

One of Ireland’s most famous celebrities shocked fans this summer when he revealed that he has a deeply personal secret, and spoke of finding forgiveness and peace.

After more than four decades in the public eye, it turns out the U2 frontman has a half-brother, Scott Rankin, who was born after his father had an affair.

Woody Harrelson. Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images — © Getty Images

Woody Harrelson’s dad was an infamous hitman

Woody Harrelson has an amazing CV and can turn his hand to comedy or drama better than most.

But how many of you know that Woody Harrelson’s dad, Charles, was one of the 20th century’s most notorious hitman?

Harrelson Snr committed the first ever recorded assassination of a federal judge and once killed a carpet salesman over a $1,500 disagreement.

Rihanna. Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images — © Getty Images

Rihanna’s dad had a secret family

The Umbrella singer woke up one day and came to a shocking truth that her beloved dad was not just a drug and alcohol abuser, but he was also a self-proclaimed sex addict.

Then came the big bombshell that he had fathered three secret children — meaning the iconic singer had two half sisters and a half brother she never knew about.

Sofia Vergara. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic — © FilmMagic

Sofia Vergara’s family has a history of drug addiction and murder

She may seem like a ray of sunshine on Modern Family, but not everything is as good as it seems.

Vergara’s brothers are victims of substance abuse and violence.

In 1989, her older brother Rafael was killed during a botched kidnapping attempt and her younger brother Julio slowly slipped into drug addiction until he was deported to Colombia in 2011.

Kathy Griffin was sexually exploited by her own brother

She may be all laughs and smiles but never judge a book by its cover. Kathy Griffin’s autobiography, My Life On The D-List, details how her brother was sexually inappropriate with her.

This led to long term trauma she is still dealing with. Kenny was later sent to prison for physically abusing his wife and passed away while incarcerated.

Richard Prior

Richard Pryor was raised in a brothel

OK so this is probably better known than most of the other celeb secrets, but it is still shocking to imagine.

The comedian was the son of a prostitute who raised him in her mother’s house, which also served as a brothel.

When his mother gave up on him, Pryor was raised by his abusive grandmother. His dad was an absentee hustler.

Mariah Carey. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images — © Getty Images

Mariah Carey’s sister arrested for prostitution

The famous singer’s sister has been suffering from bipolar disorder for decades and has been arrested for prostitution.

Once she told a couple of officers to let her go and in return, she will give them a “sweet, sweet fantasy”, in reference to her famous sister’s hit.

Rose McGowan was raised by a sex cult

McGowan is a famous actress who likes having her past remain hidden because she was raised by a sex cult called the Children of God.

Her parents and the rest of the cultists believed in free love, which resulted in her witnessing rampant sexual abuse and mistreatment of women.

She left when she was a teenager.

Jackie Chan poses for portraits in Cannes. Photo: AP Photo/Joel Ryan — © AP

Jackie Chan’s dad was a Chinese spy

Chan inherits his knack of risk taking from his parents.

His mum was an infamous drug lord and his dad was a secret agent working for the Nationalist Guard.

Like every great love story, they met when he busted her for drug possession. Awww that’s sweet.