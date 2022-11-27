‘It was a super weird time, but I think the lockdown really benefited us’

IRISH pop supergroup Picture This reveal that they were heading for burnout just before the pandemic locked down the world.

Back with a new banger, Get On My Love, frontman Ryan Hennessy says that being forced to take two years out helped the four-piece to recharge their batteries.

“It was a super weird time, but I think the lockdown really benefited us,” he tells Shuffle. “It was a forced stop. We wouldn’t have stopped, we probably would have ran ourselves into the ground and just kept playing shows and kept this crazy output that we had.

“The forced stop allowed us to zoom out and get a bit of perspective and kind of sort out a couple of things, discover who we really wanted to be as people, what we really wanted to be as a band and what we wanted to do. Obviously it was a terrible time in the world, but overall it had a very positive impact for us.”

Drummer Jimmy Rainsford, who got married during the summer, agrees. “We were heading for burnout. We had been doing a lot of travelling, a lot of touring and when you’re in it it’s very hard to have any kind of perspective

“Now we feel super charged because we got through that and for anyone, if you can get through that you can get through anything. And that’s why we’re coming back now with new music and a big plan for a big year ahead. We might have taken it for granted before, but now we feel like this is what we love and we’re going to make the most of it.”

Guitarist Owen Cardiff also acknowledges that the band were taking their lifestyle for granted. “It becomes so normal playing these crazy big shows and travelling and it’s not normal,” he says. “And then when it’s taken away you kind of realise how lucky you were to be in that position.”

However, as Cliff Dean noted, Picture This were concerned about how losing a connection with fans for two years would affect their relationship. “Even though we had shows sold out you wondered if people were going to come when we got to perform them,” Cliff says.

“The downside of the lockdown was not getting to play shows and make a connection with people,” Ryan nods. “That’s the most distilled connection you can have en mass when you’re standing in front of 20,000 people and you are all engaged in this one thing, performing a song, and they are as much a part of it as we are. That’s a super intense connection that only one percent of the world gets to be at the helm of, so missing out on that for a couple of years was for me the biggest downside.

“Two years is a long time and people move on very fast, especially within music, so it was super comforting and rewarding when we came back, played huge shows and they were still there. There was actually an extra energy in every room and every field that we’ve played in that wasn’t there before.”

While performers and bands today make their money from live shows, Rainsford says they survived the financial hit. “In terms of the business aspect of it, it was tough, but we kept it simple and we weathered the storm. We had faith that it was going to come back, and it did.”

Ryan adds: “We’ve never been as excited as we are right now, or as confident as we are in the music and the band and where we can take it. Our new song is a big, bold song for a reason…we want to start as we mean to go on. We have a big year planned with lots of great music that we want to release and get out into the world.”

GET On My Love by Picture This is now available on all platforms.